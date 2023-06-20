Violent offender jailed for Dublin stabbing as son (9) tells of ‘very sad’ loss

Isaac Horgan died after a stab wound to his leg cut an artery and he bled to death at his home.

A violent offender has been jailed for six and a half years for killing a 52-year-old man who bled to death after being stabbed in the leg in his own home.

The victim, Isaac Horgan, was himself cleared of manslaughter following a trial at the Central Criminal Court 17 years ago.

The court heard yesterday that the defendant Noel Lennon (49), who has 12 previous convictions, is deemed by the Probation Service to be at high risk of re-offending.

Remarking that it was "not the best" probation report he had ever seen, sentencing judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt said: “Some people are clued in enough to tell probation what the judge wants to hear, but Mr Lennon doesn’t fall into that category.”

Lennon, of Alexandra Court, Dundrum, Dublin was originally charged with the murder of Mr Horgan at his home in Markievicz House, Townsend Street, Dublin 2, on March 29, 2021.

However, when his case came before the Central Criminal Court last year, the accused pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter and the State accepted this plea.

Mr Horgan died after a stab wound to his leg cut an artery and he bled to death at his home.

Lennon claimed the deceased had attacked him with a claw hammer and said a struggle ensued during which he stabbed Mr Horgan in the leg.

Isaac Horgan

However, the court heard there was nothing to suggest Lennon had been involved in a struggle with Mr Horgan other than the stab wound sustained by the deceased.

Imposing the sentence at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Hunt said that the aggravating factors in the case were the effect on Mr Horgan’s young son and the fact that the deceased was killed in his own home.

Mr Justice Hunt said the court would never truly know what happened in that flat, as the deceased is no longer around and there was only Lennon’s word as to what happened.

He said that the crime had a significant impact on Mr Horgan’s young child, and there would be terrible difficulty for those who care for him.

“This is an aspect of this crime that will continue to have to be addressed as they get older,” he said.

The court previously heard a victim impact statement from the child, which was prepared with the help of an allocated social worker.

The court was told the nine-year-old has an acquired brain injury which occurred in utero and has been diagnosed with autism.

He has lived with foster parents whom he calls 'Mam and Dad' since shortly after his birth.

The child was described in the report as a “fun and friendly boy” and the report noted the loss of his father will have a “lasting impact” on him.

The statement said that while the child has never met his birth mother, he had had consistent contact with his father, Mr Horgan, until he was seven.

The social worker who prepared the report said the little boy understands that "Daddy Isaac is in heaven" and said he is "very sad" that he will never see his daddy again.

Mr Justice Hunt said the effect on the child was a main aggravating factor in this case, as was the fact that Mr Horgan was in his own home, where people are entitled to feel safe.

“The hospitality that Mr Lennon availed himself of appears to have been abused.

"Only he truly knows what happened in that flat,” said Mr Justice Hunt, adding that Lennon had made certain allegations about how the tragic situation came about.

“It is safe to say, I have concerns about the accuracy of him as a historian given his record to date and the general history outlined in the probation report,” he said.

He went on to say that Lennon has a “disposition to violence”, which was a matter of concern for the future.

Concerning any mitigating factors, Mr Justice Hunt said that Lennon made some attempt to obtain assistance in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing, although he said this was “not as good as it could have been”.

He also noted that Lennon had tried to get others to dispose of SIM cards and knives connected to the case.

“He was going to hand himself in the next morning, but I take that with a pinch of salt.

"It seems that on more than one occasion, he was about to do something when authorities intervened,” said the judge.

He said that the offence lay towards the top of the manslaughter category and should attract a headline sentence of nine years.

"He says he’s willing to deal with the probation services in custody and post release, and he’d better do so, as society is entitled to a lengthy silence and good behaviour from him,” said Mr Justice Hunt.

Mr Justice Hunt reduced the nine-year sentence by 18 months, bringing it to seven and a half years, then suspended the last year for a post-release period of four years.

"He’d better behave himself, because if I have anything to do with him and he comes back here, he will go to jail for that last year,” said Mr Justice Hunt, backdating the sentence to the date Lennon went into custody, March 30 last.

Defence counsel Damien Colgan SC said that his client had “limited insight about the need to address his core criminality” and the probation service has placed him at a high risk of reoffending.

A co-accused, Lisa Lee, was previously found guilty of discarding the knife used to stab Mr Horgan.

Lee, of no fixed abode and formerly with an address at Depaul Homeless Hostel, Little Britain Street, Dublin 7, was jailed for two years by Mr Justice Hunt having been convicted by a jury at the Central Criminal Court last December.

In July 2005, Mr Horgan walked free from the Central Criminal Court after a jury found him not guilty of the manslaughter of Scottish national Douglas McManus.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr McManus (36), at Fatima Mansions in Dublin's south inner city on June 17, 2002.

He also denied assaulting Mark Holmes, originally from Ranelagh, Dublin, at the same location on the same date.

During the trial, presiding judge Mr Justice Paul Butler withdrew a charge of murder from the jury and directed that the case proceed with a manslaughter charge.

He also directed the jury to find the accused not guilty of assaulting Mr Holmes.