Violent brawl between two women erupts outside Longford shopping centre

One woman's hair is pulled during the fight

These are the shocking scenes which show two women brawling with each other outside a shopping centre in Longford town last night.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident which took place within the confines of Longford Shopping Centre car park shortly before 8pm on Wednesday.

Video footage of the violent incident shows one woman hurl a series of taunts at two other women who can be seen standing inside the doors of the shopping centre.

Moments later the two women who were standing inside appear before a violent row breaks out.

One of the women, wearing a pink t-shirt and black shorts can be seen suddenly grabbing a woman by the hair and throwing her to the ground.

Despite the attempts of a man standing off camera to diffuse the situation, the two women fall to the ground while violently pulling and dragging at each other's hair in open public.

Another woman watching on, can be heard telling a crowd of onlookers to allow the pair to continue to brawl before telling one of the women: "Give it to her, go on kick the face off her."

The shocking 50 second clip ends with one of the women appearing to drag the other along the ground before another woman steps in and halts the recording.

The Sunday World understands the incident is linked to an ongoing Traveller related feud involving two rivalling families.

Gardaí have since confirmed an investigation into the circumstances behind last night's incident is now underway.

A garda spokesperson said a man in his 30s was arrested a short time later in connection to a separate incident just yards from where the two women were seen brawling.

"Gardaí responded to a report of a public order incident that occurred outside a retail premises in Longford town at approximately 7:45pm yesterday, Wednesday, May 3, 2023," said a garda spokesperson.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Following this incident, a short time later at the same location, Gardaí arrested a male in his 30s for a separate public order offence. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning, Thursday 4th May 2023.”