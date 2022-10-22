Video shows road rage taxi driver deliberately driving into a Dublin cyclist
Taximan gets 18-month suspended jail sentence over bus lane bust-up in which he deliberately drove into cyclist and knocked him over
This is the Dublin taxi driver who avoided jail this week over an incident where he deliberately drove into a cyclist and knocked him off his bike in a terrifying road rage incident in the capital.
A shocking video of the incident shows Dermot Reynolds deliberately driving into the victim as he was cycling into work on the North Strand Road at 6am on September 20, 2018.
Reynolds (51) of Moatfield Avenue, Coolock, Dublin, avoided jail after being given an 18-month sentence for endangerment at Dublin’s Circuit Criminal Court last week.
He said he didn’t want to comment on the case when we spoke to him at his home.
“Even if I say something to you now… I don’t really want to say. The stuff that was reported I never said anything anyway to anyone and there was stuff in the paper. I didn’t talk to anybody and there was still stuff in the paper,” he said referring to court reports on his conviction.
“If I’m telling you stuff now this will [be in the paper]. I don’t want to say anything to you. I’m not trying to be rude.”
Asked if he wanted to apologise, he said: “All that was already said. It’s in the paper already.”
He then said he didn’t want to say anything else on the record.
A video of the incident uploaded by the cyclist shows him cycling in the bus lane before Reynolds comes up behind him and flashes his lights at him.
Read more
The cyclist said he told Reynolds not to tailgate him and drive into another lane which is free beside them. He claimed Reynolds gave out to him for driving in the “middle of the road”.
The two can be heard arguing before Reynolds overtakes the cyclist and then cuts in front of him and jams on the brakes.
The cyclist, who tells Reynolds he has a camera, managed to brake in time and avoid a collision.
After driving for a short distance, Reynolds then cuts in a second time and swerves his car into the cyclist knocking him off his bike.
The cyclist screams “hit and run” and calls for Reynolds to pull over but the taxi driver continues driving.
The cyclist catches up with Reynolds at traffic lights and says the video is going to gardaí.
Reynolds replies: “It was an accident.”
The cyclist replies: “An accident, you cut me off you f***ing moron”.
Reynolds went to gardaí in the wake of the incident in Dublin and told them a cyclist had verbally abused him and undertook his car, leading to a collision.
However, Reynolds’s version of events were easily disproved by the victim who separately went to gardaí and showed them bike camera footage of the taxi driver deliberately veering into him twice, knocking him off his bike on the second attempt.
Reynolds pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of endangerment at North Strand Road on September 20, 2018. He has two minor convictions for road traffic offences.
Garda Stephen Emmett told the courtthat the cyclist was travellingto work just after 6am on the day in question when Reynolds drove up behind him on the bus lane and there was a verbal exchange.
He then gave evidence of what was shown in the video.
Sentencing him this week, Judge Martin Nolan said it was “reprehensible to endanger someone in this way”. However, taking into account a number of mitigating factors, he ruled Reynolds did not deserve a custodial term.
He handed down an 18-month sentence and suspended it on a number of conditions, including that Reynolds pay his victim €2,000 within six months. The judge said if the victim did not wish to receive the money then it should go to a charity
.
The court was told Reyonolds currently working for a courier company.
His taxi was outside his house when the Sunday Worldcalled this week and he is still a licensed taxi driver.
