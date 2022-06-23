Video shows Conor McGregor arriving at court in Rolls Royce to face driving charges

In April, McGregor appeared in court charged with dangerous driving and other motoring offences.

Conor McGregor has arrived at a court in west Dublin this morning in relation to dangerous driving charges.

The Crumlin MMM star was driven to Blanchardstown District Court in a dark grey Rolls Royce and was wearing a navy three-piece suit as he walked into the building surrounded by photographers.

During that sitting the 33-year-old had the case against him adjourned when judge David McHugh remanded McGregor on continuing bail to decide how he intends to plead.

McGregor, with an address at The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare is accused of two counts of dangerous driving, at the Lucan Road in Lucan and the N4 / M50 Interchange in Palmerstown, on March 22.

He is also charged with uninsured and unlicenced driving, as well as failing to produce his documents at a garda station within 10 days.

McGregor had been arrested on the day but was granted bail at Lucan garda station and released ahead of this morning's court appearance.