Vicious thug facing jail for “reign of terror” has a history of beating women

A vicious Dublin thug who is facing jail over a “reign of terror” on a former partner has a history of violence against women.

Scott Donegan (37), originally from Tallaght, pleading guilty at Ennis Circuit Court this week to the false imprisonment of an ex-partner during a four-hour ordeal at his home last year.

But this was not the first time Donegan, who has previous convictions for four attacks on three women, has subjected women to terrifying ordeals.

The Sunday World previously revealed how he left another former partner in a coma following a horrific attack.

Donegan, who was previously known as Paul McMenamy, but changed his name by deed poll, moved to Clare in 2018 after his release from prison for this attack.

The Sunday World tracked him down to his new home at the time and revealed how he had started a new relationship with a woman who claimed he was “not a danger”.

He subsequently went on to start a new relationship with another woman in Clare who was unaware of his history of violence against women and broke up with him when she found out about his past.

Donegan then attacked that woman and falsely imprisoned her after meeting her following the end of their relationship.

He pleaded guilty at Ennis Circuit Court this week to false imprisonment of the woman during a four-hour ordeal at his home at Knockmore, Kilmilhil, Co Clare on November 9th last.

Donegan also pleaded guilty to producing a knife at the same address on the same date contrary to Section 11 of the Offensive Weapons and Firearms Act.

In her victim impact statement, the Co Clare woman told the court that Scott Donegan “is a danger to society and he has scarred and damaged me for life”.

The woman said that Donegan imposed “a reign of terror” on her during the four-hour ordeal on November 9th despite her begging him to stop.

She said: “I believed that I would be killed by him and never see my children or family again.”

The court heard that Donegan legally changed his name “to avoid his past being made apparent where he was convicted of assault on three previous partners, the last of whom was left with a brain injury”.

Detective Garda Donal Corkery said that the woman in the new case was unaware of Donegan’s past and commenced a relationship with him.

However, Det Corkery stated the woman ended the relationship after seeing another side to Donegan “and after learning some bits about his past and his criminal history”.

Det Corkery said that Donegan couldn’t accept the relationship was over and last year continued to bombard the woman with messages from various social media platforms and blackmailed her if she didn’t meet with him that he would tell the woman’s former partner that she had an affair with someone else.

The woman felt she had no choice but to go and meet him.

Det Corkery stated that at Donegan’s home on November 9th last, Donegan took the mobile phone off her and forced her to sit in a chair “where she was frozen out of fear due to the aggressive behaviour of Mr Donegan”.

Donegan ran at the woman with a knife and put her in fear before he grabbed her by the throat and squeezed her wind-pipe.

Donegan told her that he had a Glock hand-gun and a shot-gun and when saying this put on latex gloves.

Det Corkery said: “In total, the woman was not allowed to leave the house from 7m to 11pm. She was in constant fear that her life was in jeopardy.”

The detective said that Donegan returned the phone to the woman and she phoned a friend who came to the home to pick her up.

Donegan changed his name and moved to Clare shortly after release from prison in February 2018 for an attack that left care-worker Nicola Murray in a coma for two weeks after which she had to be taught to walk again.

At the time Donegan had started a relationship with another woman, who was not the victim in the latest attack, who claimed he was no threat to women.

“He is not a danger. Lots of people know him. He is great to me and my family. I need the community to know I’m safe.”

However, in an interview with the Sunday World at the time, Nicola warned that woman to “run while you still can”.

“She needs to get away. I am afraid that she will end up dead.”

That woman later split from Donegan and he went on to have a relationship with his latest victim before she became aware of his past including the sustained attack on Nicola Murray.

During their brief relationship, Nicola had no idea that Donegan had previously been convicted of assault causing harm to previous girlfriend Nicola O’Keefe.

In November 2009, while drunk in a car at Blessington Road in Tallaght, Donegan bit Ms O’Keefe’s ear and punched her in the face and stomach, leaving the car covered in blood.

It emerged during his trial for that attack that Donegan had left another ex-girlfriend with an eye injury from punching her in the face with a key in his fist.

Judge Francis Comerford said that there was a lot to consider in sentencing Mr Donegan and remanded him in custody to be sentenced on September 25.