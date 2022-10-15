Veteran crime figure Jeremey Cooper caught selling sleeping tablets in city centre

Cooper had 79 convictions and was once jailed for false imprisonment and robbery, the court heard.

A drug dealing father-of-four caught selling sleeping tablets on a Dublin city centre street has been spared jail.

Jeremy Cooper (56) was given a six-month suspended sentence after a court heard he was caught with six trays of the drugs and cash in a sock after gardaí saw him in a “transaction”.

Cooper, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply. He also admitted a related charge of simple possession of drugs.

Dublin District heard gardaí were on patrol at Amiens Street in the north of the city on May 9, 2020.

They saw Cooper engaged in a drug transaction, handing over a tray of zopiclone tablets to a drug addict.

The garda pulled the patrol car over and identified himself to Cooper, who he detained for a search. Six trays of zopiclone were found. He also had €150 in cash in a sock.

Cooper had 79 convictions for offences including sale or supply of drugs.

He was also once jailed for false imprisonment and robbery, the court heard.

Cooper, who was unemployed, had been a drug user for the last decade by his own admission, his lawyer said.

He had never dealt with the probation service before and his lawyer asked Judge Bryan Smyth to consider requesting a probation report.

Judge Smyth said Cooper had “extensive” previous convictions for serious offences.

He said he would not go down the probation route and instead suspended a six-month sentence for three years.