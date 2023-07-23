UVF rapist's play centre punch-up trial delayed as witness travels to get her teeth done

Heavily tattooed Verner is nicknamed Gerry Vermin because of his rape conviction

UVF rapist Gerry Verner’s upcoming trial over a punch-up in a play centre has been delayed while a key witness gets dental work done abroad.

Ex-soldier Verner (33) appeared at Laganside Magistrates Court for a contest alongside co-accused Shea McGreevy (25) on Friday, but the case was adjourned due to the absence of the witness.

The court heard Toni McAllister, who is Verner’s ex-partner, had travelled outside the jurisdiction to have her teeth done, meaning the case could not proceed.

Prosecutors said they had clear CCTV of the brawl which erupted in the Happy Town children’s soft play centre on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards in January.

Deputy District Judge Phillip Mateer KC exclaimed “in Happy Town?” while details of the case were being heard.

Shea McGreevy

Heavily tattooed Verner, nicknamed Gerry Vermin because of his rape conviction, and pal McGreevy are both charged with assault and disorderly behaviour over the fist-fight.

McGreevy, of O’Neill’s Lane in Belfast, and Verner, whose address is given as c/o McConnell Kelly solicitors, deny the charges.

Lawyers for the pair objected to the adjournment and were keen to have the matter dealt with.

However, judge Mateer re-scheduled the case to be heard next month.

Predator Verner was handed a five-year prison sentence in 2012 for raping a teenager.

She was the fourth female he had violently assaulted.

After getting out of prison, Verner moved to the Sydenham area of east Belfast, where he forged links with leading UVF figures.

Loyalists say he dealt cocaine for the terror gang before being sidelined after details of his sex convictions were revealed in the media.

Since then, Verner — who was returned to prison for a short time in 2021 for breaching the terms of his early release licence — has led a nomadic lifestyle, moving from place to place.

In May he was charged along with another man with possessing a military-style M4 carbine rifle and £50,000 of cocaine.

Verner is further charged with possessing class B drugs with intent to supply, possessing class C drugs and having criminal property — namely, £4,325 in cash.