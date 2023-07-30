US tourist Stephen Termini’s son shares update on injured dad's health

Mr Termini, from Buffalo in New York, is in a serious but stable condition after suffering serious injuries to his eye and head during the incident on the corner of Store Street and Talbot Street.

A son of a US tourist Stephen Termini (57) who was attacked in Dublin’s north inner city has shared a picture online of the place where his father’s attack took place.

Stephen Termini's son Mike Rizzuto, posted a picture of himself and his brother Jesse stating: "My brother and I stood where our father was attacked. It's a very heavy spot, but it'll take more than that to keep us down."

He continued the post, with an update on his father’s medical state.

"Our father has improved on his health (sic). He's no longer in a coma, but it will be a long healing process. Please stand by. Much love."

Mr Termini, from Buffalo in New York, is in a serious but stable condition after suffering serious injuries to his eye and head during the incident on the corner of Store Street and Talbot Street.

The victim was punched and kicked multiple times in the head during the attack.

His two sons have since landed in Ireland, thanking those who made it possible for them to travel.

A GoFundMe page set up to help with their travel costs has raised more than $131,479 (€119,267) to date.

Jesse wrote on Facebook: "We got to see our father for a bit today, I don’t want to say too much more on that topic because it’s day-by-day but both of us remain hopeful.

"The people of Ireland have been incredibly supportive and have been trying to help us every step of the way, and we truly could not be more grateful for these people doing everything they can for us.

"It truly is making the entire process easier and again we could not be more grateful to everyone here.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone who made this possible and everyone still helping us out every step.”

Mr Termini’s sister, Michelle, had shared a poignant statement to the fundraiser page, saying it was her brother’s “dream” to visit Ireland.

"My brother had been working at a galvanizing plant, saving every penny to afford the trip (after losing his wife to illness last April). He had always dreamed of visiting Ireland.

"He was trying to trace our family that emigrated to the US from Dublin. What we were told as children was that our grandfather, Charles Wilson, had been a painter, painting cathedrals in Dublin. His mother, Ann Donnelly was from county Mayo. It's been difficult to find any trace of them from here, so he thought perhaps he could learn more in Ireland.

"Our mother's last request was to be buried in Ireland (2004). He was unable to attend the ceremony at the time, but longed to visit her final resting place,” she said, adding that she “didn't worry” about him visiting Ireland.

"We feel so very helpless as none of us can afford the trip to be with him in his time of dire need. I understand that he may lose one of his eyes and suffer lifelong disability from this unfortunate incident. Thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.”

Three teenage boys face charges for the assault on Mr Termini. Each have been remanded on bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. They are aged 14, 15 and 16.

The incident has prompted a wider debate on whether the Irish capital's streets are safe.

On Friday, Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced an additional €10m for gardai in the Dublin region.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Dublin has advised US tourists travelling to Ireland to be aware of their safety due to recent assaults in Dublin city.