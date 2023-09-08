US indicts nine alleged members of Russian cybercrime gang that targeted HSE

The gang hacked into hospitals across the globe, before stealing patients’ records and demanding ransom payments

The UK and US have sanctioned 11 members of Russian cybercrime gang (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

US officials have announced charges against nine men they accuse of being members of the Russian cyber-crime gang which hacked into the HSE.

The men were formally indicted following a years-long investigation by the FBI into the Russian-based ransomware gang, known as Conti.

It is believed they reaped over $100 million in payments in the US alone.

In May 2021, the HSE suffered a major ransomware cyberattack from the Conti group that caused all its IT systems nationwide to be shut down.

The attack caused unprecedented and widespread disruption across the health service and is estimated to have cost the Irish taxpayer €101 million.

In a series of indictments which were unsealed yesterday, the US Justice Department accused the men of helping run Conti and developing Trickbot, a malicious software used to gain access to victims’ computer network.

This week, US officials also offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the nine alleged Conti gang members – eight Russians and a Ukrainian – who they claim remain at large.

“The offer has been proven to be highly valuable to us and our operations against cybercriminals,” a senior FBI official told CNN.

The Treasury Department also slapped sanctions on the men, cutting off their access to funding from the US.

In concurrent statements announcing sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department and the UK government claimed that the alleged cybercriminals have explicit ties to Russian intelligence.

In a statement by the UK government, they said the group have made millions from their victims.

"The National Crime Agency (NCA), who conducted a complex investigation into these individuals, assesses that the group was responsible for extorting at least $180 million from victims globally, and at least £27 million from 149 UK victims.

"The attackers sought to target UK hospitals, schools, local authorities and businesses.”

The sanctioned Russians were named as Andrey Zhuykov, Maksim Galochkin, Maksim Rudenskiy, Mikhail Tsarev, Dmitry Putilin, Maksim Khaliullin, Sergey Loguntsov, Vadym Valiakhmetov, Artem Kurov, Mikhail Chernov and Alexander Mozhaev.