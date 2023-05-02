US con artist who claimed to be an Irish orphan is wanted for fraud and rape charges

Nicholas Rossi tried to fake his own death and is wanted in four US states for fraud, sexual assault and rape

It was December 2021 and Arthur Knight was on a ventilator in the Covid-19 ward of Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. The illness was another gruelling chapter in the incredible life story of the Irish orphan who had escaped a Dublin institution when he was 14 and fled to the UK on a ferry.

Since then, the survivor had managed to be the architect of a good and decent life for himself: marrying his wife Miranda in 2020, and now working as an academic at the University of Glasgow.

He was known locally as a friendly eccentric who wore dapper clothes and drank expensive whiskey while he bantered with barmen about British politics.

Knight couldn’t have known, lying in his hospital bed one Monday, that the intricate cover he had fabricated was so close to collapsing, with each and every step the Scottish police officer took towards his ward.

Because Knight is a sham. The man lying in that hospital bed on Ward 7A was actually Nicholas Rossi – an American fugitive who had tried to fake his own death and is wanted in four US states for fraud, sexual assault and rape.

Rossi, who is accused of using 16 different aliases to evade capture, has since become a media sensation as he fights extradition from Scotland – all the while insisting that he is Knight, an innocent Irish orphan who is being framed. Wheeling himself into court wearing three-piece suits and panama hats, he claims to require a wheelchair and an oxygen mask due to long-Covid.

Last year, a Scottish court ruled that Rossi and Knight were one and the same. But Rossi kept finding ways to deny the undeniable.

He claimed the Interpol warrant issued for him was Photoshopped, and that the tattoos found on him which matched Rossi’s had been done while he was unconscious.

He is a colourful character who has been more than happy to court media attention, but his quick temper and refusal to answer basic questions have strained his relations with the press.

His false Irish identity is just the latest outlandish claim by an all-American con artist.

Rossi, who also goes by the name Nicholas Alahverdian, is from Rhode Island. He spent a lot of his youth in care, and would later use this as a springboard for a political and advocacy career where he agitated to improve state services for children.

Rossi, who talked his way into a legislative page at the State House when he was 14, became known as a rent-a-quote by local press and his profile grew.

But in 2020, the campaigner announced the sorry news that he was suffering from terminal illness at the age of 32. A couple of weeks later, a grand and verbose obituary would appear, praising the now deceased Rossi for leading “a warrior’s life… a fighter in spirit, but a peacemaker in practice”. Around the same time that he was writing tributes to himself, he was getting married in Bristol under the alias Arthur Knight.

Investigations have shown that Rossi passed through Dublin on his way to the UK in 2017. He is also understood to possess an Irish driving licence under the name Nicholas Brown.

During hearings in Edinburgh last year, his cut-glass British accent would sometimes swing erratically to the other side of the Irish Sea, his Queen’s English being peppered with the occasional “aye” and “grand”.

In her excellent podcast on the incredible affair, I Am Not Nicholas, Northern Irish journalist Jane Macsorley tried to pin Rossi down on his alleged Irish orphan backstory. Where in Ireland did he come from, exactly? All over. But North or South?

After some protracted answers, Rossi conjured memories of the Dublin of his youth. It was a place where people spoke to each other on the street corners, not like now when everyone is on their phone. And he recalled memories of “the Moore street”.

“The market?” Macsorley asked. “Aye,” he said, he remembered “all of the fruits and the aul lady screamin’.”

This is a man who is in his 30s. Yet listening to him, you would think he had grown up in Molly Malone’s Dublin.

The Irish backstory that he created for himself was conveniently vague. He claimed to be an orphan who grew up in an institution in Dublin. Which one, though? “The Sacred Heart,” he said, under pressure. “St Mary’s.” All institutions with very “generic” names, he explained. Yes,very generic.”

With his gossamer thin cover story, and his penchant for showing up to court wearing satin pyjamas and jaunty little hats, it’s tempting to dismiss Rossi as a ridiculous figure. But between the audacious twists and turns of this story, it is important to remember that he is accused of extremely serious sexual violence. And since 2008, he has been on the sex offender’s register in the US after he attacked a woman at a college.

After being found guilty of public indecency and sexual imposition in 2008, Rossi’s sympathy seemed to only be for himself.

After unsuccessfully agitating for a retrial, after apparently fabricating a false confession that suggested that the encounter was consensual, Rossi tried to drag his victim through the courts by suing her for mental distress and defamation.

In 2014, he compared being prosecuted for the assault to the September 11 attacks.

In an essay, My Personal 9/11, Rossi claimed his victim coming forward was “tantamount to flying planes into my twin pillars of personal success and public service. My goals and aspirations crumbled to the earth, amassing a huge heap of rubble”.

Around the same time, he tried to make himself a darling of the “men’s rights activism” movements of the internet.

A former partner has since come forward to make serious allegations of coercive control and domestic abuse against him.

The DNA taken from him for this 2008 case would later link him with a rape kit sent for testing at the Utah State Crime Lab in 2017. In 2018, the results would return and be found to match Rossi’s.

Rossi’s depthless compassion for himself has endured throughout his extradition battle.

Since his arrest in 2021, he has lost a number of lawyers.

Earlier this year, he claimed he was being bullied in prison by cellmates who mocked his extradition battle by singing the John Denver song Leaving On A Jet Plane at him.

After organising a press conference to promote his plight against the authorities, he lost his temper after arriving to find it was sparsely attended.

He phoned a BBC journalist to berate them for their lack of interest in his case.

Most recently, he has gone viral after giving an interview to US current affairs show Dateline – where he frequently hyperventilates and gasps with tears, trying with all of his might to convince us that he is Arthur Knight, but likely only convincing himself.

The Indo Daily podcast features the story of Nicholas Rossi in an episode going online on Tuesday, May 2