Uninsured Dublin driver with 50 prior offences gets eight year ban and €1,000 fine

An uninsured driver caught behind the wheel for the 11th time had shown “no respect for the rules of the road,” a judge said.

Marc Kelly (39) was taking his aunt’s car out “around the block” to check out a noise when he was stopped by gardai, “panicked” and ran.

Judge Treasa Kelly gave him a six-month suspended sentence, banned him from driving for eight years and fined him €1,000.

Kelly, from Priorswood Road, Coolock, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to uninsured and unlicensed driving.

Garda Daniel Doughty said he was on patrol on May 14 when he saw the accused driving at Ferrycarrig Avenue.

Following enquiries, it was established Kelly was disqualified from driving. A large number of people came out onto the street and he fled the scene but was later arrested.

Of Kelly’s 61 prior convictions, 50 were for driving offences, including 10 uninsured driving charges.

He was previously given a suspended sentence and four-year driving ban.

Kelly had been driving an aunt’s car on the day, defence solicitor Tony Collier said.

“She had mentioned there was a noise or problem with the car and he took it out around the block in his own area,” Mr Collier said.

He “panicked and ran” when the gardai arrived.

Kelly had worked in hospitality and as a general operative in a warehouse.

While he had a lot of previous convictions, they went back some time, Mr Collier said.

“You have shown no respect for the rules of the road,” Judge Kelly said. She also said the accused was a “lucky man” not to have been in an accident.