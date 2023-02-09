Uninsured drivers must face consequences, says judge as he jails Dublin dad-of-two

Judge Dempsey said William McDonnell (26) did not have a driving licence and ‘never tried to get one’

A father-of-two jailed for two months cannot be allowed to “drive around willy-nilly without insurance” and think there are no consequences, a judge has said.

William McDonnell (26) had been caught for uninsured driving on three occasions and was not paying any heed to road traffic legislation, Judge Dermot Dempsey said as he sentenced him.

Judge Dempsey said McDonnell did not have a driving licence and “never tried to get one”. He also fined McDonnell €400 and disqualified him from driving for five years.

The defendant, of Ardla Cottages, Skerries, Co Dublin, admitted uninsured driving at Baltrasna Lane in Skerries on July 7, 2021.

Garda Joe Callan told Swords District Court he stopped McDonnell, and there was an invalid insurance certificate on the vehicle. Gda Callan said he spoke to McDonnell, who admitted he did not have insurance or a driving licence.

The court heard McDonnell had 10 previous convictions.

Defence lawyer Gerard Kennedy said McDonnell was a separated father of two young children. He was currently unemployed.

Mr Kennedy said McDonnell had apologised for his behaviour, and he asked the judge to be lenient, saying the defendant would be a suitable candidate for community service.

Judge Dempsey said community service was not suitable. Imposing a two-month sentence, the judge said McDonnell had not paid any heed to road traffic legislation, and there had to be consequences to his actions.