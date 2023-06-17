Uninsured driver who is ‘ill-suited for Mountjoy prison’ is spared jail

Paul Cox (41) apologised for his behaviour, and begged a judge not to jail him, with his lawyer saying that the defendant was “ill-suited to being in Mountjoy”.

A banned driver caught behind the wheel on two occasions was not thinking straight at the time because he had gone off his medication, a court heard.

Paul Cox (41) apologised for his behaviour, and begged a judge not to jail him, with his lawyer saying that the defendant was “ill-suited to being in Mountjoy”. Judge Gerard Jones imposed a five-month sentence suspended for two years and banned Cox from driving for 10 years,

The defendant, with an address at Lealand Avenue in Clondalkin, admitted two counts of driving without insurance or a driving licence.

Garda Shane O’Brien told Blanchardstown District Court that Cox was stopped at Nangor Road in Clondalkin on March 9, 2022 and again, in a silver Volkswagen Golf, on December 10, 2022.

On both occasions, Cox admitted to gardaí he did not have insurance.

The court heard Cox had 15 previous convictions, including three for uninsured driving and was banned from driving at the time.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Cox, an unemployed father-of-six, suffered borderline personality disorder.

He was on medication to deal with his moods, but was off his medication at the time of these incidents, and was not thinking straight.

Mr Fleming asked the judge not to jail Cox, as he would be ill-suited to prison life.

The accused was now doing much better, had the support of his family, and was no longer driving, the lawyer added.