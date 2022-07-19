Uninsured delivery driver who broke red light as pedestrians crossed gets driving ban
An uninsured delivery driver who broke a red light at a crossing while people were stepping out onto the road has been told by a judge she was lucky she did not kill anyone.
Fernanda Lopes (44) drove through the crossing at rush hour, forcing pedestrians to step back, Dublin District Court heard
Judge Treasa Kelly fined her €950 and banned her from driving for two years.
Lopes, a mother of four with an address at Castlemoyne, Balgriffin, pleaded guilty to driving without reasonable consideration and having no insurance or licence.
Read more
A garda said Lopes was seen approaching the Artane roundabout on the Malahide Road at 4.15pm on January 28.
Traffic was stopped at a pedestrian crossing as people were stepping out onto the road when a vehicle went through the red light, the court heard. This caused pedestrians to step back from the vehicle.
Gardaí stopped and arrested her. She was driving for Deliveroo at the time, a garda said.
Judge Kelly said driving without insurance was a very serious offence. He said because the accused did not pay for it, insurance for others was very expensive.
“She is very lucky she didn’t injure or kill herself or somebody else,” the judge said.
She fined Lopes €500 for having no insurance, €300 for driving without reasonable consideration and €150 for having no valid licence.
Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal, on condition that the accused does not drive any vehicle until the appeal is determined.
Today's Headlines
Guilty plea | Boy (16) who had €1k-a-day drug addiction when he was 13 jailed for assaulting teens
'Absolute Pits' | Vogue Williams says she’d never endorse 'bulls**t’ diet pills
predator | Pimp ‘Mucky’ Martin Heaney jailed for five years today to be freed HOURS after sentencing
Tooth hurts | Kildare dad claimed gardaí mistook dentures for crack cocaine
Join the Club | Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals her favourite spot for a night out in Dublin
family brawl | CAB target and drug trafficker avoids jail for petrol station fight with other ‘grandad’
appeal dismissed | Businessman to be extradited from UK charged over raid in which Gda Adrian Donohoe died
Life-changing | Wexford family collects €5.6m Lotto jackpot
beatiful day | Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson shoots latest major film in park on Dublin’s northside
'screwed over' | €743k email fraud man says ‘I’m not part of organised crime gang, just stupid’