Unemployed builder appears in court after cocaine worth nearly €5m seized in Dublin

Bradley Lewis Spencer, an unemployed builder with an address in Corian, Pueblos Los Olieos in Malaga, Spain, appeared before Judge Conal Gibbons at a district court sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

A 27-year-old UK national has been charged after the seizure of €4.69 million worth of cocaine in Dublin on Friday.

He had been arrested and detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996, at Dundrum Garda Station.

Detective Garda Patrick Hearne, who is attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said Mr Spencer made no reply when charged with possession of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply under Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Spencer, who was wearing shorts and a T-shirt, only spoke in court to confirm he had legal representation.

There was no application for bail, and an application for legal aid was made by defence solicitor Jeremy Breen.

Detective Garda Hearne said he would want to see a statement of means first and judge Gibbons directed that one be supplied to the prosecution so the matter could be decided at a future date.

He then remanded Spencer into custody at Cloverhill Prison until Thursday, June 9, when he will appear before the court again.

Gardaí seized the drugs and made the arrest as part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity.

Officers stopped a vehicle in the Leopardstown area of south Dublin on Friday. During the course of the operation, 67kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €4,690,000 was seized.