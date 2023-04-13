Unconscious Dublin man (42) who woke up and bit garda on the thumb is jailed
Andrew Gray also threw a TV, table, chair and lights from his apartment balcony on to his neighbour’s balcony, in a separate incident.
An unconscious man woke up, lunged and bit the thumb of a garda who was helping to keep him alive, a court has heard.
Andrew Gray (42) also threw a TV, table, chair and lights from his apartment balcony on to his neighbour’s balcony, in a separate incident.
Judge Vincent Deane imposed a 16-month sentence, and disqualified Gray from driving for 10 years on an uninsured driving matter.
Gray, of Alder Lodge, Farmleigh Woods, in Castleknock, admitted a breach of the peace and assaulting a peace officer, Garda Alex McDermott-Roe, on November 7, 2021.
Gda McDermott-Roe told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí went to Gray’s apartment after reports of an unconscious male.
A paramedic team was on the way, but Gda McDermott-Roe said he remained on the phone with the Dublin Fire Brigade, who informed him what to do, and told him to try to keep Gray’s airwaves open.
Read more
Gda McDermott-Roe said that after 15 or 20 minutes, Gray woke up, lunged toward him and bit him on the right thumb.
A quantity of heroin and cannabis was found in the apartment, the garda said.
In a separate incident, on October 10, 2021, Garda Ashling Parkinson said the defendant threw some household items, including a TV, chair, table and lights, from his apartment balcony on to the balcony of the victim, causing a small amount of damage.
Gray further admitted uninsured driving at Warrenstown Close in Blanchardstown on November 14, 2019, as well as possession of a flat head screwdriver at Park View in Castleknock on March 3, 2020.
The court heard Gray had no explanation for having the item when he was stopped and searched by gardaí.
The court heard the defendant had 16 previous convictions, and was serving a three-year sentence which he received in April 2022.
Defence solicitor Terence Hanahoe said Gray first started taking drugs when he was just 13 years old, and had been taking drugs for nearly 30 years.
Mr Hanahoe said Gray had managed to get off drugs while in prison, and was doing well.
The solicitor asked the judge to be as lenient as possible, saying Gray was “a different person” now to the man who had first gone into custody.
Judge Deane imposed three separate sentences, of four and six months, giving Gray a consecutive sentence of 16 months.
Today's Headlines
MARK OF JUSTICE | Unconscious Dublin man (42) who woke up and bit garda on the thumb is jailed
raising the bar | Joe Wicks sparks controversy after sharing pic of baby hanging from pull-up bar
NO ESCAPE | Man (36) who smashed car window found still sitting in vehicle by gardai
LOTTO ANXIETY | Dublin Lotto player hid winning €500k ticket in music album to keep it safe
Acts of Spud-ness | Irish potatoes sent to help feed tens of thousands in war-torn Ukraine
'My FAULT' | Polish woman who claimed to be missing Maddie McCann apologises after DNA test
'day to remember' | Jess Redden and Rob Kearney reunite with rugby star’s cousin US President Joe Biden
The door is open - Frank Lampard believes Chelsea can still win Real Madrid tie
OFF YOU SCOOT | Convicted flasher neighbour from hell ‘Mr Mayhem’ finally kicked out
house attack | Shots fired at home in Galway and burnt out car recovered