Uncle says he has ‘no regrets’ shopping thug nephew after recognising his mugshot

‘I’ve absolutely no regrets about calling the cops on Kyle. He’s a scumbag and he deserves to be behind bars’

A brave uncle has revealed how he shopped his own thug nephew to cops after recognising his mugshot on a PSNI appeal for a serial housebreaker.

Christian Orr told the Sunday World he has “absolutely no regrets” after he told police his sticky-fingered nephew, Kyle Donaghy, was the suspect they wanted for a spate of serious crimes which took place in 2021.

Donaghy, and his mum Audrey, are no strangers to theSunday Worldafter we revealed last year how Audrey bit a prison guard at Maghaberry Prison after she’d been caught trying to smuggle drugs into the jail to Kyle during a visit.

At the time Kyle, who’s now 26 years old, was inside for his part in a frenzied attack where a man was stabbed ten times in east Belfast following a drink and drugs bender.

Sources contacted the Sunday World to tip us off that Kyle had been involved in serious crime again and had pleaded guilty to a raft of offences connected to house break-ins.

They told us that Kyle and his mum are known round the streets of Sandy Row as ‘Bonnie and Kyle’ after the notorious US couple Bonnie and Clyde.

And they revealed he’d only been caught after his uncle, Christian, dobbed him in.

Kyle’s uncle Christian

Kyle Donaghy was due to be sentenced on Thursday for charges of aggravated taking of a vehicle, receiving stolen goods and driving without insurance, while a charge of burglary was left on the books.

However, the remorseless housebreaker failed to turn up to face the music and a bench warrant for his arrest was issued instead.

We tracked down Christian to his home in east Belfast and the taxi driver said he was happy to explain to us why he’d called the cops on his own close relative.

The 51-year-old said he had seen the image of 26-year-old career criminal Kyle appear on social media after an elderly woman’s home had been broken into and her car stolen.

But he says his anger exploded when he says Kyle posted a picture of the PSNI appeal on his own social media page as some kind of badge of honour.

“He was bragging about it for goodness sake, he posted the CCTV picture the cops had put out on his own Facebook page, basically glorifying robbing some poor old woman’s house,” Christian told the Sunday Worldthis week.

“The cops posted the faces of two criminals wanted for the crime spree. I didn’t recognise the second one but I knew straight away the other one was Kyle.

“He’s been in trouble all his life – actually I couldn’t believe the police didn’t know who he was because they’ve nicked him enough times.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing so I called my sister Audrey – that’s Kyle’s mum – and told her she need to hand him in because he’d been breaking into pensioner’s houses and stealing all their stuff.

“He needed to be stopped.

“I did it thinking of the elderly friends of mine Mina and Archie, who I help out. I thought of them and of other elderly people I know, going through what Kyle’s victims had gone through and I knew it was right to shop him.

“I’ve absolutely no regrets about calling the cops on Kyle. He’s a scumbag and he deserves to be behind bars.”

Christian says his sister is not happy with him for exposing her son’s criminal exploits.

“Audrey is obviously not too happy I shopped Kyle,” he said.

“She’s given me dog’s abuse for doing it but I don’t care.”

Kyle’s mum Audrey

Christian says police were “extremely grateful” for the tip-off and told him when they raided Kyle’s house they found a bag of swag filled with stolen watches, sunglasses and gold jewellery.

He showed us Facebook messages where Kyle was advertising stolen goods including what he described as “women’s old watches”, an “antique bracelet” and a TV which he was looking £150 for.

Last year Audrey Donaghy narrowly avoided going to prison after she pleaded guilty to biting a prison officer who had caught her trying to pass a stash of cannabis to Kyle while visiting him in Maghaberry Prison in January 2019.

Incredibly, just a week after being caught smuggling drugs, Audrey came to theSunday World with a sob story about her banged-up son.

She said Kyle had been severely beaten by three prison guards but failed to mention she’d just been caught trying to smuggle him drugs.

She claimed the then 21-year-old was left without food and water for days and then attacked, leaving him with a broken nose and other injuries.

And she alleged the Prison Service failed to make her aware and then lied about anything happening.

Speaking to us just days after she’d sunk her teeth into the arm of the prison officer, she told us she’d fight “tooth and nail” for her son!

“He’s in jail, I know he’s done wrong but he’s only 21, he’s extremely vulnerable and he deserves to be treated like a human” she told us in January 2019.

Kyle Donaghy is a notorious criminal who is wanted by police

“I don’t trust the Prison Service to look after him properly so while he has no voice on the inside – I will be his voice on the outside.”

She told us about her son’s drug problems and she even contacted the PSNI and called on them to investigate what she described as a cover-up of abuse.

But two years later her prison shame was revealed when at Craigavon Crown Court the judge was told by a prosecuting lawyer: “She accepts that she brought the cannabis into prison and supplied it to her son.”

The lawyer explained: “The visit was interrupted by prison staff and a female prison officer grabbed his arm and Kyle Donaghy immediately put the package in his mouth,” adding that Kyle’s mother bit another officer “on the lower arm breaking the skin”.

While Audrey Donaghy was taken away to be arrested and interviewed, her son was put into a cell where staff waited for nature to take its course and eventually “the package was retrieved from between his buttocks”.

Kyle also entered guilty pleas to possessing cannabis and assaulting the prison officer.

He was on remand for a serious assault where Donaghy and two Belfast brothers stabbed their victim ten times, puncturing his lung in the attack on Laganbank Road on August 22, 2018.

All three were later sentenced to 26 months behind bars with half of that time to be served on licence.

It’s not clear when Donaghy will appear in court again to be sentenced for his most recent crimes.