UK court names another Kinahan cartel lieutenant over role in major firearms plot

Peadar Keating (41) is currently serving 11 years for directing a feud murder plot on behalf of the Kinahan cartel.

Kinahan cartel leader Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh appeared in court again today where another Dublin gangland criminal was named for having involvement in a firearms plot.

Kavanagh, 55, was arrested along with Shaun Kent, 37, and Daniel McLoughlin, 36, as part of an investigation by the National Crime Agency - dubbed Britain's FBI. The three men appeared in court in August where they were charged with a series of firearm offences.

The had court heard that Dubliner Kavanagh faces five charges: conspiracy to possess firearms without a certificate, possessing ammunition without a certificate, possession of a ‘fire bull’ firearm – a weapon which can fire repeatedly without any pressure being added to the trigger – and possession of a ‘dumdum bullet’, which explodes prior to impact.

He was also charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh

The court heard that the investigation centres on Encrochat ‘handles’ and information received about firearms, some of which were hidden in Ireland.

In court last month prosecutors claimed that Kavanagh gave information to police from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) on the location of 11 firearms in a bid to get a reduced sentence. These guns were found in Northern Ireland two years ago.

Kavanagh is already serving a 21-year sentence for masterminding a €36m drug smuggling operation.

Today, Kavanagh appeared over video-link from maximum security HMP Belmarsh and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Appearing via video-link from HMP Altcourse in Liverpool, McLoughlin denied conspiracy to possess a firearm without a certificate, conspiracy to possess ammunition without a certificate, conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon and conspiracy to possession prohibited ammunition.

Appearing from HMP Forest Bank, Kent denied two counts of conspiracy to possess a firearm without a certificate, two counts of conspiracy to possession ammunition without a certificate, two counts of conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, two counts of conspiracy to possess prohibited ammunition and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The conspiracy to pervert the course of justice charge against Kent states: ‘You, Shaun Kent, conspired with Liam Byrne, James Keating, and Peadar Keating and others unknown to do a series of acts to come into possession of firearms.

“And thereafter to hide them and then reveal their whereabouts to the NCA to enable Thomas Kavanagh to receive a lesser sentence.”

A trial estimated to last between four to six weeks was set for 2 September next year at the Old Bailey.

A further case management hearing will take place on 8 January 2024.

All three defendants were remanded in custody.

Peadar Keating (41) is currently serving 11 years for directing a feud murder plot on behalf of the Kinahan cartel.

Despite being jailed, it is suspected that Keating still has control over a number of serious criminals operating in the Clondalkin area and earning serious cash from drug dealing.

Crumlin criminal Liam Byrne is currently in Spain where he is fighting extradition where he is accused of firearm offences linked to the same investigation.

NCA regional head of investigations Craig Turner earlier said: 'These charges are a major milestone in what has been a long and complex international investigation.

'We will continue to work with our partners to target criminals who we suspect are operating at the highest levels of organised crime impacting on the UK.'