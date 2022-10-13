UK cops launch hunt for Irishman who failed to appear in court on driving-related charges
Michael Connors (29) who is described as having an Irish accent and has links with Ireland, failed to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court
UK cops have appealed for the public to help them find an Irishman who failed to appear in court on a series of driving-related charges.
Michael Connors (29) who is described as having an Irish accent and has links with Ireland, failed to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 24.
Thames Valley Police is now appealing for help in finding Connors who had been due to appear after being charged with one count each of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop for the police.
The Maidenhead Advertiser reports that this in relation to an incident in Burnham and Maidenhead on Friday, July 22.
Connors has an Irish accent and has links to Slough, Burnham, and the Republic of Ireland.
Police Investigator Natasha Burns, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Michael Connors has failed to appear at court and enquiries have been ongoing to locate him but we are now appealing for the public’s help.
“If you know where he is or may have seen him we would advise you not to approach him but please call 101 with the information you have, quoting reference number 43220324145.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”
