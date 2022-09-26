Tyrone man charged with attempted murder after ramming PSNI vehicles with tractor
He is further charged with threatening to kill the officers, damaging two PSNI vehicles, driving while disqualified and without insurance, dangerous driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a specimen of breath, failing to stop and remain at the scene of accident in which damage was caused and failing to report this to police.
A Co Tyrone man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder two police officers following an incident in which their car was rammed by a tractor.
Matthew Nolan (25) from Tattenabuddagh Lane, Fivemiletown, is further charged with threatening to kill the officers, damaging two PSNI vehicles, driving while disqualified and without insurance, dangerous driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a specimen of breath, failing to stop and remain at the scene of accident in which damage was caused and failing to report this to police.
He appeared in court on Monday via video-link from police custody and spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges.
Read more
All matters relate to an incident in the Main Street area of Fivemiletown on Friday.
A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.
A defence barrister said there would be no application for bail at this stage, after which District Judge Steven Keown remanded Nolan in custody to appear again by video-link on October 24.
Today's Headlines
'Difficult time' | Family photo, milkshake and trainers among memorabilia at Tony Dempsey’s funeral
Dee-struction | Local gangster could end Cherry Orchard joyriding chaos with ‘a click of his fingers’
Knot-orious | Conor McGregor’s Dublin property empire threatened by ‘invasive’ Japanese Knotweed
bail varied | €500k cocaine accused gets bail to spend ‘final night’ with girlfriend before Australia move
Long arm of law | Man who punched his barrister in the face in Galway court jailed for seven months
'Precious Day' | Maura Higgins shares emotional video of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s baby scan
Horrific | Gunman with swastika t-shirt kills 13 at Russian school, including seven children
system failing | Co Antrim cancer patient says ‘I had to go private to find out that I was terminally ill’
Ruff day | Co Armagh man accused of twice strangling police dog during arrest granted bail
Probe | Gardaí investigate alleged assault on GAA referee during Junior football game