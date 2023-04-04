Two women jailed for manslaughter of Derry sex offender Daniel Guyler

At one stage during interview, the barrister said, Harland remarked: “If someone was a paedophile then they deserved what they got.”

Termon street in Derry where the assault took place.

Two women have been jailed for the manslaughter of a convicted sex offender in Derry.

Rhona Mary Gracey, 36, from Belfast, was handed a nine-year sentence and Sharon Mary Faustina Harland, 47, from Derry, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years this week for the manslaughter of Daniel Guyler, 75, who was assaulted in July 2018 on Termon Street.

"The assault which took Mr Guyler's life was an assault on a frail, elderly man who had been drinking for some time with the defendants," said the sentencing judge, Justice O’Hara at Belfast Crown Court on Monday.

The pensioner was found in the Waterside area of the city with several injuries, including a significant head wound. He subsequently died in hospital nearly a year later.

BBC reports Justice O’Hara said :“At least in part it was motivated by robbery. The defendants ran off and left him grievously injured on the road and he lingered in hospital for nine months before he died."

Both defendants had pleaded guilty. Reacting to the sentences handed down, Det Insp Claire McGarvey said this "was a vicious, unprovoked assault on an elderly man who was brutally beaten and robbed of his wallet.

"After attacking him, Gracey and Harland left him lying on the ground with serious injuries. They have now been made amenable for their heinous crimes," the detective concluded.

The Sunday World previously revealed details of Guyler’s past, which was not connected in any way to his death.

He was found guilty in 2017 of eight charges of indecent assault on three female children.

A court heard that the victims were aged between seven and 11-years-old at the time of the abuse.

The dates of the abuse are not known but the attacks are believed to have taken place a significant number of years ago.

Guyler, who was better known as Don and was originally from the Limavady area, denied the offences but was found guilty after a lengthy trial.

He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and had to register as a sex offender for a period of 10 years.

Guyler is understood to have been released from prison a short time before the 2018 attack and was living at a hostel in the Waterside area.

The trio were living in a nearby Simon Community hostel at the time and were known to drink together in the area.

A court heard Harland and Gracey were seen acting suspiciously and “appeared to be panicking and running around frantically”.

“They were seen disposing of a wallet. There was no cash in it at that time but the wallet was later identified as Mr Guyler’s,” a barrister said at the time.

“They had money after the incident that they didn’t have before.”

The barrister said Harland made comments to witnesses at the scene which could be interpreted as a “confession”.

“She told one witness that Mr Guyler had sexually assaulted one of them and when asked if she had assaulted Mr Guyler, she smirked and said he was a paedophile.

“When confronted by a further witness as to what she had done, Harland said ‘are you going to tout?’”

As well as witness evidence there was also forensic evidence. Traces of Guyler’s blood was found on Gracey’s slipper, sock, T-shirt and jeans and on Harland’s shoe and trousers.

During interview, the two defendants either made no comment or said they could not remember the incident.

However, at one stage during interview, the barrister said, Harland remarked “if someone was a paedophile then they deserved what they got”.