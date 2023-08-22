Two teens arrested over serious assault and robbery of British tourists in Temple Bar

Gardaí in Pearse Street arrested the two males on Monday morning

Two teenagers, one a youth and the other a man in his late teens, have been arrested in connection with the serious assault and robbery of three British tourists in Temple Bar earlier this month.

Gardaí in Pearse Street arrested the two males on Monday morning in relation to the investigation into a serious assault and robbery that occurred on Fownes Street Upper, Dublin 2 on the night of Friday, August 11.

“A male teenage juvenile and a man (aged in his late teens) were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin. They have both since been charged.

“The man (aged in his late teens) is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at a later date.

“The male teenage juvenile is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 2) this morning, Tuesday, at 10.30am.