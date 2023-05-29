Two senior republicans among seven accused of DCI John Caldwell’s attempted murder

A hat linked to Carron had evidence of the presence of nitroglycerine, as did a trainer. It was also found on a wallet connected to Coyle, the court was told.

A senior republican charged with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell refused to recognise the court.

Brian Carron was one of two high-profile republicans who appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court in Tyrone.

The other was Gavin Coyle.

The 38-year-old, of Claremount Drive, Coalisland, who stayed silent throughout the hearing, was charged with attempted murder and membership of a proscribed organisation.

In total, seven people appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court charged with attempting to kill Mr Caldwell on February 22.

Mr Caldwell was shot a number of times at a sports facility in Omagh where he had been taking a football coaching session. The attack was admitted by the New IRA.

A hat linked to Carron had evidence of the presence of nitroglycerine, as did a trainer. It was also found on a wallet connected to Coyle, the court was told.

This was challenged by the defence, who said this was negligible and on the lowest possible end of the scale.

Mr Carron was represented by Peter Corrigan of Phoenix Law, who challenged police on the connection to the charge, saying there was no CCTV linking Carron to the two Fiesta cars which detectives say were used in the attack.

Mr Corrigan also challenged police on the lack of forensic evidence against his client.

Police say that some forensic evidence was obtained from a hat seized from Carron’s home, which Mr Corrigan claimed was a different colour from the one seen on CCTV on the night of the attack.

“There is no evidence linking the defendant to the shooting, to a criminal-standard level. It just doesn’t cut the mustard, your worship”, Mr Corrigan told District Judge Steven Keown.

Mr Corrigan said his client would be applying for bail at a later date.

Carron was named in court in 2018 as a New IRA member, an allegation he denies. The charge was later dropped.

Bail had previously been denied to five other defendants by Mr Keown.

The final defendant to appear was Coyle.

The court was told that, after buying what are alleged to have been number plates for two Ford Fiestas used by the gunmen, co-accused Matthew McLean called Coyle.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness told the court: “We have attributed a second mobile phone to Matthew McLean — and on leaving the premises that printed the registration plates, he contacts Mr Coyle.

“There is a long-standing relationship between Mr Coyle and Mr McLean on police systems.”

On the day of the attempted murder, it is contended that Coyle’s phone was active and that there was contact with Alan McFarland, who is also charged in connection with the attempted murder.

Coyle’s mobile phone was locked at 5.23pm and was not unlocked again until 8.54pm, when, a prosecution lawyer said, “usage resumes” shortly after a co-accused, Jonathan McGinty, was seen entering the immediate proximity of Coyle’s house.

“The inference is that Coyle was picked up and dropped off and was with McGinty during the course of these events,” the prosecution lawyer claimed.

Applying for bail, Niall Murphy of KRW Law, representing Coyle, challenged both the CCTV and forensic evidence against his client.

“There are no eyewitnesses putting Mr Coyle in any of the cars of interest,” he said.

Police said the attack was motivated not just by the employment of the officer, “but also on a personal basis”, because he was intimately involved in investigations into the activities of the accused.

Coyle, the court was told, has a considerable prior record, including possession of explosives and firearms and membership of a proscribed organisation, and was to appear to court in September for sentencing in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer.

Bail was refused, with the judge saying, “This was a carefully planned attack” and noting that Coyle has a “serious and relevant criminal record”.

Both men were remanded to appear via video link on June 27.