Two people injured in hammer attack during ‘aggravated’ burglary in Donegal

The occupants of the house, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s were injured during the incident

Letterkenny Garda station

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A man has been arrested after two people were injured in a hammer attack during an aggravated burglary in Letterkenny, Co Donegal last night.

Gardai said that at approximately 7.55pm, a man entered a property in Glenard Park armed with a hammer.

The occupants of the home, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s were injured during the incident.

“Following report of the incident, gardaí located the male a short time later,” gardai said.

“He was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“He has since been charged and is due to appear before Buncrana District Court this morning, Tuesday 28th February 2023.”


