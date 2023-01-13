bail hearing | 

Two people appear in court accused of money laundering after Dundalk hotel arrest

The court heard Rose Joyce said ‘I got my money from my brother’ after being cautioned by gardai.

The hearing was held in Drogheda District Court.

The Argus

Two people have appeared in court accused of money laundering following their arrest last week.

Christopher Jordan (36), Stratheden Street, Belfast, and Rose Joyce (54), The Wotton, The Bridge, Ashbourne Road, Co. Meath, are each charged with on 7 January last at the Carrickdale Hotel, Dundalk, engaging in possessing property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct, to wit €63,250 cash while knowing/believing/being reckless as to whether or not the said property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Det Garda Liam Aherne, of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, gave evidence of arresting Mr Jordan on 8 January last for the purpose of charge.

When the charge was subsequently put to him he made no reply after caution.

Following a contested bail application held in camera, Judge McKiernan refused bail and remanded Mr Jordan in custody to Cloverhill District Court on Friday 13 January for DPP directions.

Read more

Det Garda Susan Plunkett, also of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said that she arrested Ms Joyce for the purpose of charge on 8 January.

After being charged she replied after caution, ‘I got my money from my brother’.

The defendant was unsuccessful in her bail application and was remanded in custody to Drogheda Court on Monday 16 January via video link for DPP directions.

Legal aid was granted.


Today's Headlines

More Courts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos