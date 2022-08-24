Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas

The other three, who have already appeared in court and been released on bail, are Glen Ward (29), his brother Eric O'Driscoll (20) and Darragh Collopy (18).

24/08/2022 Thomas Dwyer and Glen Fowler leaving Central Criminal Court in Dublin this afternoon. See Tom Tuite for copy. Pic Collins Courts

Glen Ward (left) Eric O'Driscoll (centre back) and Darragh Collopy (right) outside the Criminals Courts of Justice in Dublin

TWO more men have been charged with violent disorder after a group allegedly armed with knives and pitchforks gathered at a junction in north Dublin.

Glen Fowler (42) and Thomas Dwyer (22) are the fourth and fifth accused to appear in court charged over the incident earlier this month.

Judge Patricia Cronin remanded them on bail at Dublin District Court for the directions of the DPP to be given.

Mr Fowler, from Cardiffsbridge Road and Mr Dwyer, of Valeview Drive, both in Finglas are both charged with violent disorder by using or threatening to use violence with three co-accused.

The offence, under Section 15 of the Public Order Act is alleged to have happened at the Cardiffsbridge Road-Deanstown Green junction on August 9.

Today, Garda Dwayne O’Brien gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in Mr Fowler’s case, saying he made no reply and was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Gda Ciaran Moloney said Mr Dwyer also made no reply when arrested, charged and cautioned this morning.

The gardai had no objections to bail in either case subject to conditions.

Judge Cronin granted bail in each accused’s own bond of €250 with no cash lodgements required.

Under conditions, they are to sign on three times per week at Finglas garda station and reside at their home addresses. They are also to not associate with and have no contact with their co-accused, not loiter at Cardiffsbridge Road and stay out of Deanstown Green.

Mr Fowler shared a horse yard with one of his co accused, his solicitor Eoin Lysaght said, and the judge said there was to be no other contact.

The court heard the accused had been canvassed on the bail conditions and agreed to abide by them.

Judge Cronin remanded Mr Fowler and Mr Dwyer on bail to appear in Blanchardstown District Court on November 4.

Previously, a bail hearing for the other three co-accused was told gardai received numerous reports of a group of men standing at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Deanstown Green.

Gda Moloney said there were reports the group had knives and pitchforks, and there was "even mention of a firearm".

Mr Ward, O'Driscoll and Collopy are due to appear in court again in October.