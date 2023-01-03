Two more arrested after night of violence in Killarney Direct Provision centre
Eight people have now been arrested and detained as part of what gardai described as an “ongoing investigation” into the incident at Hotel Killarney on January 1
Two more people have been arrested by gardaí investigating a violent incident in a hotel turned Direct Provision centre in Killarney.
The two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in the Killarney area this morning.
They are both being quizzed at Killarney Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Six other people who had earlier been arrested were due before the courts this morning.
