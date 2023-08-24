Two men to appear in court in connection with gun attack on CAB target

Two men are to appear in court this morning charged in connection to an alleged shooting in Longford town over a year and a half ago.

The incident, which occurred on January 24 2022, left a man with serious injuries in hospital.

The victim, who is aged in his late 20s and is currently a target of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), was later treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai launched an investigation after a firearm was discharged in the town's Ardnacassa housing estate

Disturbing footage of the incident during which young children could be heard screaming and ducking for cover is understood to be a key part of the Gardaí's ongoing investigation into the incident.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from a simmering feud which began the previous December.

A total of nine people were later arrested in connection to the incident with a file later being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, are to appear at a sitting of Longford District Court at 11am.