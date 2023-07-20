Two men suspected of burglaries and car thefts due before court in Dublin

A third man who is aged in his 30s has been released without charge

Two men arrested by gardaí probing an organised crime gang responsible for number of burglaries and car thefts nationwide in recent weeks are to appear in court this morning.

Three suspects were detained on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Dublin city centre as part of an intelligence-led operation, with a vehicle being seized also.

A statement from gardaí said: “Following a search operation, three males suspected of being members of an Organised Crime Group responsible for a number of burglaries and unauthorised takings of vehicles nationwide across the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR), Eastern and North Western Garda regions in recent weeks, have been arrested at a location in Dublin city centre.

“The arrests were led by the Garda Eastern region and involving units attached to the DMR, Eastern Region and National Units.”

The men were held at a garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The vehicle seized will be subject to forensic examination.

Two of the men, one in his teens and the other in his 20s, will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

A third, who is aged in his 30s, has been released without charge. A file now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.