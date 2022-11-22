Two men due in court in connection with serious assault on gardai in Ballyfermot

The officers were responding to reports of a row at the premises and were assaulted after trying to defuse the situation

The scene on the Ballyfermot Road, Dublin, yesterday afternoon, where two gardai were attacked when called to a public order incident outside a pub. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin — © Colin Keegan

Two men are due in court later this morning in connection with the serious assault on two gardai in an incident in Ballyfermot, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The two men, aged in their 50s and 30s, have been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.

The two gardaí, a man and a woman, were assaulted while responding to a public order incident outside a pub on the Ballyfermot Road.

The officers were responding to reports of a row at the premises and were assaulted after trying to defuse the situation.

Both gardaí were hospitalised following the attack with one Garda suffering “horrifying facial injuries” after being beaten over the head with his own torch.

The assault comes just weeks after the high-profile ramming of a Garda car in Ballyfermot after which more resources were promised to support officers in the area.

Sources told the Irish Independent that the two injured gardaí are attached to a different station but had been deployed to the area to help boost resources.

When they arrived on the scene at around 12.45am they were attacked by a group.

The male Garda was punched and kicked several times while he was also beaten with his own torch. Unsuccessful efforts were also made to take his ASP baton from him.

His colleague also suffered injuries, and both were taken to St James’s Hospital.

The male Garda required several stitches and staples for injuries to his head and also underwent further scans yesterday before being released.

After initial treatment, the female officer was discharged and is also recovering at home.

Detective Garda Mark Ferris, a representative for the DMR West division where the officers are based, wished his colleagues a speedy recovery and said the attack should be condemned by all right-thinking people.

“I spoke with members who know the officers involved and one described the male garda assaulted as having horrifying facial injuries,” he said.

Det Gda Ferris said the officer was struck three times on the head with the heavy-duty torch by an assailant.

Three people were arrested at the scene and were brought to Ballyfermot garda station for questioning.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested on suspicion of assault while a woman in her 50s was detained for public order offence.

A fourth man, aged in his 40s, was arrested later at a different location.

Footage of the incident has been widely circulated on social media – with a caption mocking the force that reads, “Guards getting broke up” along with two laughing face emojis.

Meanwhile, people will gather outside Ballyfermot Garda Station this afternoon to show their support for the injured gardaí.

Fianna Fáil councillor Daithí de Róiste told Newstalk that locals are absolutely appalled at the attack.

“We’re going to show our collective solidarity and our concern for the two gardaí that were viciously attacked on Sunday,” he said.

“It is the community of Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard recognising our local Gardaí and what they do for us on an ongoing basis.

“By our attendance, we are going to stand with all those who reject violence and reject attacks on our frontline emergency workers.”.

Cllr De Róiste said the incident doesn’t represent the spirit or the people of Ballyfermot.

“By coming together for this event, we are just looking to show solidarity with the local members of An Garda Síochána and hopefully just show the rest of Dublin as well and the rest of Ireland that we don’t want this in our community, that we don’t like to see scenes like this in our community and that something needs to be done,” he said.

The gathering will get underway outside Ballyfermot Garda Station at 4:30pm this evening.

The assault has been widely condemned by senior gardaí, politicians and representative bodies

Assistant Garda Commissioner Angela Willis, who is in charge of policing in the Dublin region, said yesterday: “My thoughts this morning are with our two colleagues... who were viciously assaulted last night while going about their normal duties, protecting communities in the Ballyfermot area.

“I absolutely condemn the actions of the individuals involved in this serious incident and wish the members who were injured a full and speedy recovery.”