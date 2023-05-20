Two men due in court following seizure of cash and €125k worth of drugs in north Dublin

Cannabis herb, cannabis resin, MDMA and ketamine with a combined estimated street sale value of €125,000 was seized

Two men who had been arrested after drugs worth more than €125,000 and a significant sum of cash were seized in Dublin yesterday are due in court this afternoon.

The two men, aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested in the course of an operation in the North Inner City area that was led by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT).

Both have been charged and are expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this afternoon, at 4.30pm.

Gardai said searches were carried out in the North Inner City as part of ongoing operations undertaken by the DCRT targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin region.

“During the course of the search operation of a residential premises, cannabis herb, cannabis resin, MDMA and ketamine with a combined estimated street sale value of €125,000 (analysis pending) was seized, along with €8,000 cash,” gardai said earlier.

“Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested during the search and are both currently detained in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Dublin Garda Station.

“The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.”

Gardai added that investigations are ongoing.

.