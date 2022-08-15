Two men charged with violent disorder and assault after death of Paul ‘Babs’ Connolly
Two men have been charged with violent disorder and assault following the death of a man who was seriously injured during an alleged “unprovoked assault” in Athlone, Co Westmeath.
Paul Connolly (48), from Edenderry, Co Offaly, had been on a stag night in the town in the early hours of Saturday.
Gardaí arrested and charged two local men with assault causing harm to Mr Connolly and violent disorder at Church Street, Athlone, on August 13.
Unemployed Sean Munnelly (35), of Irishtown, Athlone, and hardware store employee David Higgins (18), of St Paul’s Terrace, Athlone, appeared before Judge Alan Mitchell at a special sitting of Mullingar District Court last night.
Mr Munnelly did not apply for bail while his co-defendant had bail set at €5,000, but which he had yet to take up by last night. The pair were remanded in custody to appear via video link at the same court on Thursday.
Detective Sergeant Kevin Craig told Judge Mitchell they made no reply to the charges and it was alleged the deceased was injured during an “unprovoked assault”.
The court was told Mr Connolly was knocked unconscious and later died.
Det-Sgt Craig objected to a bail application made by Mr Higgins due to the seriousness of the incident. He told Judge Mitchell that Mr Connolly suffered “punches and kicks” during the alleged attack, which was captured on CCTV.
He agreed with defence solicitor Michael Cooney, however, that Mr Higgins was not considered a flight risk and that he lived with his grandfather in Athlone and had no prior convictions.
Following further questioning, the detective sergeant agreed it was alleged the incident had two sections, “minutes apart” and it was during the second phase that Mr Connolly was knocked unconscious.
He accepted that it was alleged that Mr Higgins was involved in the earlier part of the incident and he was not known to the co-accused.
Judge Mitchell held the threshold had not been reached to deny the 18-year-old bail, but he had to note the seriousness of the incident.
He set bail in Mr Higgins’s bond of €2,500 which must be fully lodged and he approved his grandfather to act as an independent surety. He must lodge a further €2,500.
Judge Mitchell warned the young man to obey “stringent” conditions: sign on daily at his local garda station, obey a 10pm-6am curfew, have no contact with witnesses, surrender his passport and travel documents and not apply for new ones, reside at his current address and remain contactable by mobile phone.
Legal aid was granted to the pair, who did not address the court.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder