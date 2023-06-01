Two men charged with dangerous driving following garda car chase in Dublin

Martin McAleer (20) and Hughie Doherty (20) were arrested in the Rossfield area of Tallaght in Dublin after a garda managed containment operation yesterday afternoon.

Two men have been charged with offences including dangerous driving after a garda operation yesterday to stop a car that was suspected to be involved in a burglary in south Dublin and a collision with a motorcyclist and a garda vehicle.

Martin McAleer (20) and Hughie Doherty (20) were arrested in the Rossfield area of Tallaght in Dublin after a garda managed containment operation yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after 1pm, a car suspected of being involved in a burglary in Ballinteer in south Dublin failed to stop for gardaí when directed to do so the managed containment operation was put in place.

The car was then involved in a crash with a motorcycle in the Rathfarnham area and the motorcyclist was taken to Tallaght Hospital to be treated for leg and hip injuries.

The car fled the scene and later came to a stop in the Tallaght area and was involved in a collision with a garda vehicle.

The accused men and a male juvenile were arrested and a woman was also arrested at the scene for public order offences.

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Garda Stations in South Dublin.

They appeared before judge Patricia McNamara at Tallaght District Court this morning.

Martin McAleer (20) of St Aiden’s Close in Tallaght, was charged with four counts of dangerous driving at Main Street Tallaght and Old Bawn Road; Butterfield Avenue Rathfarnham; Firhouse Road and Spawell Link Road; and Maplewood Road Tallaght, and possession of articles, namely car registration plates, gloves, a baseball hat, a face mask, black gloves, a vehicle bearing false registration plates with the intention that they be used in a burglary.

Martin McAleer (20) of St Aidan's Close, Tallaght, Dublin

The court heard he made no reply when charged.

Gardai objected to bail and bail was refused by judge McNamara, and McAleer was remanded in custody to appear in court again by video link from Cloverhill Prison on June 8 next week.

Hughie Doherty (19) of Sundale Villas in Tallaght, was charged with possession of articles, namely a baseball cap, face mask, a pair of black gloves, and an Audi car bearing false registration plates with the intention that they be used in connection with a burglary yesterday.

He was also charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance, criminal damage to a private car and an unmarked garda patrol car, having no insurance, and possession of articles including cloned registration plates, gloves, hats, and bleach with the intention that they be used in connection with a burglary in relation to a separate incident on August 25 last year.

The court heard he made no reply when charged at Tallaght Garda Station last night.

There was no garda objection to bail on condition that Doherty enter his own bond of €200, sign on three times a week at Tallaght Garda Station between 9am and 9pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, that he obey a curfew from 9pm to 6am, and that he provide a contact number to gardai and be available on it.

Doherty was granted bail and legal aid and the court heard he is currently unemployed.

He is due to appear in court again on July 17.

The male juvenile who was also arrested as part of the investigation has been released without charge pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

And the woman arrested at the scene for public order offences was released without charge pending adult caution.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.