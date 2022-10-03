Two men charged with attack on Prince Andrew heckler during queen’s coffin procession

The heckler was charged with breach of the peace over the incident

The chief constable of Police Scotland, said last week that 13 people had been arrested in Scotland in connection with events linked to Queen Elizabeth’s death. Pictured, Prince Andrew. Photo: Tom Nicholson

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man who “heckled” Prince Andrew during the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth in Edinburgh.

The incident took place as the late monarch’s four children followed the hearse from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday, September 12.

A 22-year-old appeared to heckle the Duke of York as he walked behind his mother’s coffin before the two men, both aged 34, allegedly pulled him to the ground.

The heckler was charged with breach of the peace over the incident but he was later released by police on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday September 12.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The spokesperson added: “Two men, both aged 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with assault following an incident on the Royal Mile around 2.50 pm on Monday September 12 2022.

“A report will be sent for the consideration of the Procurator Fiscal.”

Iain Livingstone, the chief constable of Police Scotland, said last week that 13 people had been arrested north of the border in connection with events linked to Queen Elizabeth’s death.