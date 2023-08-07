Two men charged over €1.63m cannabis and cocaine seizure in Dublin

Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) uncovered cocaine estimated to be worth €910,000 along with cannabis herb valued at €720,000 in raids

Two men have been charged following the seizure of approximately €1.63 million of drugs in Dublin on Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) uncovered cocaine estimated to be worth €910,000 along with cannabis herb valued at €720,000 during multiple raids in north Dublin.

Two men, one in his 40s and one in his 50s, were arrested and detained at garda stations in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2, at 10:30am this morning, Monday, August 7, 2023.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for further analysis

Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, Dublin Region said: "This is yet another example of the continuous efforts by members of An Garda Síochána to target criminality that causes the most harm in our city centre and throughout communities across the region.

“This seizure of significant quantities of illicit drugs in a specific targeted operation, in addition to a number of other significant seizures in the city centre and across the region in the past number of days demonstrates our continuous commitment to removing harmful drugs from circulation and bringing those willing to engage in the supply of illicit drugs before the courts."

Investigations are ongoing.