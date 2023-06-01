Two men charged following yesterday’s dramatic high-speed M50 car chase in Dublin

Gardaí have charged both men who were arrested yesterday following a ‘managed containment operation’ in South Dublin

Suspected getaway driver for prolific burglary gang was on bail when arrested after high-speed chase

A man in his 20s and another in his late teens have been charged following a high-speed car chase in Dublin and are due before the courts this morning.

Gardaí have charged both men who were arrested yesterday following a “managed containment operation” in South Dublin.

They are due to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning, Thursday, June 1 at 10.30am.

A male juvenile who was also arrested as part of the investigation has been released without charge pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Yesterday's dramatic chase on the M50

And a woman who was arrested at the scene for public order offences was released without charge pending adult caution.

It follows Wednesday’s dramatic car chase that led to the arrests of three suspected members of a burglary gang in the Tallaght area of the M50.

The men, aged from their late teens to 20s, are suspected of being involved in a crime wave across Dublin and Meath. They were caught after they attempted to break into a house in the Ballinteer area of south Dublin.

Last night, we revealed that the suspected getaway driver is a career criminal from Tallaght who is currently on bail.

It is understood a motorcyclist was injured when he was hit by the car during the course of the incident in the Rathfarnham area. He was in hospital last night with a broken hip and leg.

The burglary gang had been using a copied garda licence plate number to taunt officers.

“This was one of a number of different reg plates that this crew had been using – and the feeling is that they had the garda plate made just to taunt officers who could end up chasing them,” said a source last night.

Associates of the driver had posted a video to TikTok of themselves in the car before the pursuit.

The gang has links to one of the country’s most prolific burglary crews based in Tallaght, and also to Limerick.

It is understood the criminals have been using the motorway network to carry out burglaries for more than a decade.

Sources described the arrests yesterday as “highly significant”.

The car, which was abandoned yesterday after the garda pursuit, has been linked to a theft in the Carrickmines area of south Dublin on May 13 and a burglary in nearby Killiney on May 16. It has also been connected to burglary incidents in Co Meath and the wider Dublin area.

The false 151KE registration plates found on the car yesterday are registered to a silver Hyundai i30 garda patrol car.

The car previously had 141D plates fitted.

The vehicle had been the subject of an alert from officers at Shankill garda station. Its occupants were spotted attempting to break into a house in the Clonlea area at around lunchtime yesterday.

After coming to garda attention, the occupants drove to Dundrum and then onto Nutgrove, before travelling onto the M50 northbound, where they were pursued by several garda vehicles for around 10 minutes.

There were multiple incidents of dangerous driving on the motorway.

The culprits left the M50 at the Tallaght exit. At this stage, the car experienced issues with its tyres and began to slow down.

The chase ended in the Rossfield area of Tallaght when it was involved in a collision with a patrol car.

The criminals ran off but were arrested a short time later.