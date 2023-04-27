Two men charged as part of probe into crime gang impersonating gardaí

Officers from the Garda Eastern Region who are investigating the activities of the gang had arrested the five earlier this week.

Two men are due before the courts this morning after they were arrested in a Garda operation targeting a criminal gang that had been impersonating members of the force,

The two men, one aged in his 50s and the other in his 30s, have now been charged and are expected to appear before Kilkenny District Court at 10.30am this morning.

One woman (50s) and two other men (30s and 60s) who were also arrested as part of the investigation have been released without charge and files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The five persons have been arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 as amended and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 at 5 separate Garda stations across the Eastern Region,” a garda spokesperson said earlier.

The investigation is led by a Senior Investigating Officer, based out of an incident room at Kilkenny Regional Headquarters.

Garda revealed that they have been investigating the gang’s activities across 15 counties, primarily in the east and the midlands, over the past 10 months.

“Today’s searches and arrests are being conducted by detectives from the Eastern Region, supported by uniform colleagues and Regional Armed Support Units,” gardaí added.

“The theft/ fraud involved members of the gang calling to rural homes, impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána, claiming they were investigating burglaries in the area where sums of cash had been stolen and that they were attempting to identify the owners of the cash, or counterfeit cash.

“They requested to compare cash in their possession against cash held by the home owner and then proceed to take any cash from the home owner.”

Gardaí issued a reminder of previously issued crime prevention advice in relation to this type of bogus tradesmen callers.

The advice states that gardaí will not cold call to a house and request to check cash in this manner.

“An Garda Síochána wish to remind the public that any garda member calling to your door will have identification,” gardaí added.

“However, should you have any concerns about the person at the door, you should not answer the door even if they are purporting to be a garda.

“Genuine gardaí will always provide official details to allow you to confirm their identity with your local Garda Station and will be patient while you choose to so.”