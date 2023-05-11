Two men charged after staff held at knifepoint during robbery in Drogheda

The terrifying incident occurred when a man entered the business in Drogheda armed with a knife and threatened staff before fleeing with cash.

Two men arrested over an armed robbery in Co Louth on Tuesday, May 9, have been charged.

The robbery occurred on Tuesday evening.

“No persons were injured," a garda spokesperson said in a statement.

In a follow-up search, gardaí arrested two men aged in their 30s who were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Co Louth.

Both men are due to appear before Drogheda District Court this morning, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing, gardai added.