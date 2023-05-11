Two men charged after staff held at knifepoint during robbery in Drogheda
The terrifying incident occurred when a man entered the business in Drogheda armed with a knife and threatened staff before fleeing with cash.
Two men arrested over an armed robbery in Co Louth on Tuesday, May 9, have been charged.
The terrifying incident unfolded when a man entered the business in Drogheda armed with a knife and threatened staff before fleeing with cash.
The robbery occurred on Tuesday evening.
“No persons were injured," a garda spokesperson said in a statement.
Read more
In a follow-up search, gardaí arrested two men aged in their 30s who were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Co Louth.
Both men are due to appear before Drogheda District Court this morning, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10.30am.
Investigations are ongoing, gardai added.
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Woman at centre of bizarre hitman-for-hire plot says thug ‘ruined my life’
'great news' | Classic Hits DJ Gareth O’Callaghan to return to radio this week after horror crash
LASHED OUT | ‘Out of it’ man tried to headbutt garda during drug search in station
court appearance | Two men charged after staff held at knifepoint during robbery in Drogheda
Horror crash | Garda to face prosecution over crash that killed three criminals fleeing patrol car on N7
Grappler's gift | Conor McGregor donates €14k to autism charity and treats Wrexham fans to Forged stout
Inquest | Stardust victim who remained unidentified for over 25 years is ‘forever 17’, brother says
countdown | Katie Taylor’s Croke Park dream as she prepares for Dublin homecoming
WILD TRUTH | Wild Youth singer says Ireland wasn’t given a chance at Eurovision qualification
Stranger than fiction | Woman who wrote book to help sons overcome dad’s death is charged with his murder