Two men charged after New Year’s Day Dublin city centre assaults

Two men have appeared in court charged with assault after two other men were attacked metres from Dublin’s Grafton Street last night .

The incident happened on Anne’s Lane, off South Anne Street at 11.20pm when the victims, aged in their 20s were seriously assaulted on the street.

Both men were removed to St. James' Hospital by ambulance where they were treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

In a follow up search of the area, two men were stopped by Gardaí and arrested.

Daniel Olasunbo leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice. 2.1.2023

They were taken to Pearse Street Garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They were charged with Section 3 assault under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act and appeared before judge Vincent Deane at a sitting of Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Jeffery Iyobosa (21), a student with an address at Barnwall Crescent in Dublin 8, was charged with one count of assault.

Garda Danny Fetherston of Pearse Street garda station told judge Deane that Mr Iyobosa made no reply when charged.

He made no objection to bail subject to agreed conditions which included a €100 own bond, that the accused stay out of Dublin 2, that he sign-on at Kevin Street garda station daily between 9am and 9pm, and that he have no contact with the injured party.

Daniel Olasunbo (22), with an address at Fairfield Park, Kilcohan, Co Waterford, was charged with two counts of assault.

Garda Ricky Cunningham or Pearse Street Garda Station told judge Deane that Mr Olasunbo made no comment to one of the charges, and in response to the other charge said: “I don’t know these people. I only hit one person”.

He made no objection to bail subject to agreed conditions which included a €100 own bond, that the accused stay out of Dublin 2, and that he sign-on at Blanchardstown Garda Station on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 9am and 9pm.

Both men were remanded on bail to appear before court again on January 30 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Both men were also granted legal aid.