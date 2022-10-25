Two men avoid jail after group attack on garda during which garda’s nose was broken
Clayton Mulhall (23) and Daryl Donnery (21) were part of a group of youths who stopped a pedal cycle garda from pursuing a suspected drug dealer
Two men have received suspended prison sentences for their roles in a group attack on a garda during which the garda’s nose was broken.
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that on September 24, 2018, Clayton Mulhall (23) and Daryl Donnery (21) were part of a group of youths who stopped a pedal cycle garda on patrol from getting down a laneway to pursue a suspected drug dealer.
Garda Sandip Shrestha directed the youths to move out of his way and let him through, Garda Sergeant Vincent Campbell told prosecuting counsel Rónán Prendergast BL at the hearing on Tuesday.
The court heard the youths looked aggressive and “ready for a fight”. One of the youths was holding a small dog with a leash and he handed this to Donnery who was moving around the outside of the group.
Mulhall then made a wide swing with his arm and landed a punch to the side of the garda's face. The group then continued landing punches on the victim.
Gda Shrestha took out his pepper spray and the youths ran off. The garda later said that he was determined to catch one of the group and he managed to spray Donnery.
Donnery was crying out in pain and ran into a nearby barber shop. Gda Shrestha pursued him and saw him holding what he suspected was a wrap of MDMA in his hand.
Donnery, of Island Key, East Wall, Dublin later pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA and committing violent disorder at Shelmalier Road, East Wall. He pleaded not guilty to assault causing harm to the garda and the jury acquitted him of this offence.
Mulhall, of Church Road, East Wall, Dublin pleaded guilty to violent disorder and to assault causing harm to Gda Shrestha.
Today's Headlines
DEALS ON WHEELS | Cabbie convicted of moving drugs for Dublin gang, became courier after driving for Iranian hitman
Mixed up | Bono’s claims IRA targeted the U2 frontman is ‘news to me’, says Gerry Adams
Suspended sentences | Two men avoid jail after group attack on garda during which garda’s nose was broken
dangerous | Double murder suspect gets extra 15 months in prison for high-speed chase after jail escape
Carnage | Shocking footage shows street brawl between gang of youths in in Dublin city centre
WITH OR WITHOUT LOU | Louis Walsh confirms he talked U2 out of firing their manager Paul McGuinness
Caught on camera | IRA man caught driving north with Regency guns seen on Dublin CCTV before attack, court told
'Saved lives' | Fianna Fáil TD defends visiting gangland criminal Jonathan Dowdall in prison
Dublin residents and publican react to later opening hours
Evil | Vile Belfast paedophiles who raped vulnerable girl (12) could have jail terms increased