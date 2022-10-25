Two men avoid jail after group attack on garda during which garda’s nose was broken

Clayton Mulhall (23) and Daryl Donnery (21) were part of a group of youths who stopped a pedal cycle garda from pursuing a suspected drug dealer

Two men have received suspended prison sentences for their roles in a group attack on a garda during which the garda’s nose was broken.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that on September 24, 2018, Clayton Mulhall (23) and Daryl Donnery (21) were part of a group of youths who stopped a pedal cycle garda on patrol from getting down a laneway to pursue a suspected drug dealer.

Garda Sandip Shrestha directed the youths to move out of his way and let him through, Garda Sergeant Vincent Campbell told prosecuting counsel Rónán Prendergast BL at the hearing on Tuesday.

Daryl Donnery — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

The court heard the youths looked aggressive and “ready for a fight”. One of the youths was holding a small dog with a leash and he handed this to Donnery who was moving around the outside of the group.

Mulhall then made a wide swing with his arm and landed a punch to the side of the garda's face. The group then continued landing punches on the victim.

Gda Shrestha took out his pepper spray and the youths ran off. The garda later said that he was determined to catch one of the group and he managed to spray Donnery.

Donnery was crying out in pain and ran into a nearby barber shop. Gda Shrestha pursued him and saw him holding what he suspected was a wrap of MDMA in his hand.

Donnery, of Island Key, East Wall, Dublin later pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA and committing violent disorder at Shelmalier Road, East Wall. He pleaded not guilty to assault causing harm to the garda and the jury acquitted him of this offence.

Mulhall, of Church Road, East Wall, Dublin pleaded guilty to violent disorder and to assault causing harm to Gda Shrestha.