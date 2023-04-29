Two men arrested as €100k of cocaine and cannabis seized in Co Westmeath

An estimated €56,500 of suspected cocaine and €44,000 of cannabis was recovered by gardai.

Cocaine was seized in Co Westmeath. Photo credit: An Garda Siochana

Two men have been arrested after gardai seized drugs worth €100,000 following a raid on a home in Co Westmeath yesterday.

The haul was made following search of a domestic residence as part of the ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Westmeath Region by gardai.

This search resulted in the recovery of an estimated €56,500 of suspected cocaine and €44,000 of cannabis.

Two men, both in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the seizure and were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A garda spokesman said one of the suspects will appear in court later this morning.

"One of these men has been released from custody. A file will be prepared for the DPP.

“The second man remains in custody at a Garda Station in Westmeath. He has been charged and is scheduled to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning Saturday 29th April 2023.

“Investigations are ongoing.”