Two men arrested as €100k of cocaine and cannabis seized in Co Westmeath
An estimated €56,500 of suspected cocaine and €44,000 of cannabis was recovered by gardai.
Two men have been arrested after gardai seized drugs worth €100,000 following a raid on a home in Co Westmeath yesterday.
The haul was made following search of a domestic residence as part of the ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Westmeath Region by gardai.
This search resulted in the recovery of an estimated €56,500 of suspected cocaine and €44,000 of cannabis.
Two men, both in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the seizure and were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
A garda spokesman said one of the suspects will appear in court later this morning.
"One of these men has been released from custody. A file will be prepared for the DPP.
“The second man remains in custody at a Garda Station in Westmeath. He has been charged and is scheduled to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning Saturday 29th April 2023.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
