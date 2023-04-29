DRUGS HAUL | 

Two men arrested as €100k of cocaine and cannabis seized in Co Westmeath

An estimated €56,500 of suspected cocaine and €44,000 of cannabis was recovered by gardai.

Cocaine was seized in Co Westmeath. Photo credit: An Garda Siochana

Niall Donald

Two men have been arrested after gardai seized drugs worth €100,000 following a raid on a home in Co Westmeath yesterday.

The haul was made following search of a domestic residence as part of the ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Westmeath Region by gardai.

This search resulted in the recovery of an estimated €56,500 of suspected cocaine and €44,000 of cannabis.

Read more

Two men, both in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the seizure and were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A garda spokesman said one of the suspects will appear in court later this morning.

"One of these men has been released from custody. A file will be prepared for the DPP.

“The second man remains in custody at a Garda Station in Westmeath. He has been charged and is scheduled to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning Saturday 29th April 2023.

“Investigations are ongoing.”


Today's Headlines

More Courts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos