Two men arrested after seizure of €2.4 million worth of cannabis herb due in court
Two of four men arrested as a result of the seizure of €2.4 million worth of cannabis herb in Dublin have been charged.
The two men (aged 39 and 46) are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, Saturday, December 24.
The other two men (aged 25 and 39 have been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Read more
The four were arrested following a major drugs bust in the South Inner city area.
Drugs worth a staggering €2.4m were seized as a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime activity under Operation Tara.
Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force, intercepted two vehicles shortly after 2pm on Thursday, December 22, and searched a residential premises in the South Inner city area, and a business premises in West Dublin.
In the course of the operation 120 kilogrammes of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €2.4 million was recovered.
Today's Headlines
gown and out | Kinahan cartel gangster Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan pictured at home for Christmas after early release from Mountjoy
'a fitz' scared' | Emma Doran says she was ‘terrified’ of being paired with Davy Fitzgerald on Fittest Family
damaged knees | Man found naked and badly injured under house stairs after being beaten with hammers
New series | Jennifer Zamparelli says Doireann Garrihy got DWTS gig as she’s ‘the best person for the job’
'A great lift' | Heartbroken Creeslough finds joy in kids’ GAA win as team pays tribute to blast victims
garda operation | Two teens arrested after woman assaulted during aggravated burglary in Co Kildare
Latest | Two men arrested after seizure of €2.4 million worth of cannabis herb due in court
growing up | Actor Paul Mescal reveals how buying his first house has been ‘slightly stressful’
'a privilege’ | Ronan Collins signs off on final daily radio show with ‘Thank You for Being a Friend’
Bailed | Mum provides €5,000 bail for son accused of criminal damage to car and caravan in Rathkeale