Two men arrested after seizure of €2.4 million worth of cannabis herb due in court

Two of four men arrested as a result of the seizure of €2.4 million worth of cannabis herb in Dublin have been charged.

The two men (aged 39 and 46) are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, Saturday, December 24.

The other two men (aged 25 and 39 have been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The four were arrested following a major drugs bust in the South Inner city area.

Drugs worth a staggering €2.4m were seized as a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime activity under Operation Tara.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force, intercepted two vehicles shortly after 2pm on Thursday, December 22, and searched a residential premises in the South Inner city area, and a business premises in West Dublin.

In the course of the operation 120 kilogrammes of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €2.4 million was recovered.