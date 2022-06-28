Two men arrested after Monaghan burglary and car chase charged

The two, a man in his 20s and a teenager, were held after four members of a prolific burglary gang broke into house that was ransacked and damaged.

Footage shows the high-powered Audi RS6 gardaí suspect the gang used to target homes across the country in recent weeks.

Two men who had been arrested by gardai investigating a burglary in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on Saturday have been charged.

The gang then fled in an Audi RS6 which was intercepted by armed members from the Regional Support Unit on the M1 motorway near Drogheda a short time later.

Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to burglary crime spree

Gardaí pursued the suspects’ car, which later suffered a blow-out, causing the Audi to crash.

The four men then fled into a nearby field and two were arrested shortly afterwards. They were held at Drogheda garda station under organised crime legislation.

“Gardaí investigating a burglary in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 and the vehicle that came to the attention of Gardaí in Drogheda have charged the two men that were arrested,” gardai said.

“Both men, aged in their 20s and late teens, were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Drogheda Garda station have since been charged and are due to appear before Drogheda District Court this morning, Tuesday 28th June, 2022 at 10.30a.m.

“Investigations ongoing.”

sundayworld.com understands that the two men arrested are originally from the Tallaght area.

Both are known to gardaí for involvement in organised burglaries and are suspected of being linked to a larger criminal network.

One of them is a 26-year-old criminal who is considered a key member of a cross-border burglary gang who has also been a target of the PSNI.

While two of the men were arrested, the other two suspects fled the scene.

Sources said the gang have been under investigation for some time and are suspected of using an Audi RS6 to carry out rural burglaries and break-ins along the border.

They are part of a wider criminal network operating in groups of four or five who mainly target residential homes across the country.

"This crew are essentially a sub-unit of a wider organised criminal network. They have primarily links to the Tallaght area but have connections nationwide.

"Gardaí have had great success against these gangs in recent months but when one are caught, another is straight in to carry on," a senior source said.

They had recently been using an Audi RS6, fitted with false plates, which can reach 100kmph in 3.6 seconds. The car is believed to have been used in other break-ins prior to the incident overnight.

A Garda spokesman said earlier that they are continuing to carry out investigations into the burglary in Carrickmacross.

"No cash or items have been reported stolen at this time. An amount of damage was caused to the property.

"A short time later, a vehicle identified as being used in the burglary incident came to the attention of Gardaí on the M1 in the Drogheda area.

"The vehicle came to a stop when it suffered tyre damage and a number of individuals fled on foot.

"Two men, aged 20s and late teens, were arrested and taken to Drogheda Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007," the spokesman added.

The most recent garda figures show that residential burglaries increased by 10pc in the 12 months up to April of this year.

However, the number of break-ins recorded is still significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels.