Two men appear in court charged with murder of Mahamud Ilyas (22) found wrapped in a carpet

Viorel Doroscan and Otniel Richardo Clejan

TWO young men have been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found wrapped in a carpet and dumped in a field in Co Meath.

Viorel Doroscan and Otniel Richardo Clejan appeared in court today accused of murdering Mahamud Ilyas (22) whose remains were found on farmland near the Co Dublin border last month.

The two accused, both aged 21, were remanded in custody for a week.

Mr Doroscan of Bay Meadows, Hollystown and Mr Clejan from Verdemont, Blanchardstown, both in west Dublin are charged with murdering Mr Ilyas on December 9 last year, the day before his body was found.

He is alleged to have been killed at another address at Verdemont, Blanchardstown.

Both accused were detained at Blanchardstown garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act before being charged and brought to court this morning.

At Blanchardstown District Court, Sergeant Michael Redmond told Judge David McHugh he arrested Mr Doroscan for the purpose of charging him at 4.57pm yesterday.

He was charged by Garda Sergeant Catriona White at 5.24pm and replied “no, miss” after caution, the court heard.

Mr Doroscan was handed a copy of the charge sheet, Sgt Redmond said.

Applying for free legal aid, defence solicitor Brian Keenan submitted a statement of Mr Doroscan’s financial means to the court, saying he was not working or in receipt of social welfare.

Mahamud Ilyas

He had canvassed this with the gardai and there was no objection to legal aid, Mr Keenan said.

Garda Sergeant Emma Ryan then gave evidence of Mr Clejan’s arrest charge and caution, also at Blanchardstown station yesterday.

He made no reply after caution at 5.52pm and was also handed a copy of the charge sheet, the sergeant said.

Mr Clejan's solicitor, Richard Young also applied for legal aid, saying there was no garda objection.

Judge McHugh said the accused would be remanded in custody as bail can only be considered in the High Court on murder charges.

He granted legal aid in both cases.

He also certified for a Romanian interpreter for Mr Clejan, following an application by Mr Young.

No application was made for an interpreter for Mr Doroscan.

Neither accused was required to address the court during the brief hearing and they have not yet indicated how they intend to plead to the charges..

They were remanded in custody to Cloverhill District Court, to appear there on January 13, by video link.

Members of the accused and deceased’s families were present in court for the proceedings.

Mr Doroscan and Mr Clejan are the third and fourth men to be arrested as part of the investigation into Mr Ilyas’ death.

A man in his 50s and another in his late teens were arrested and detained previously but were released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Mr Ilyas’ body was discovered on farmland at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, Co Meath, near the Co Dublin border on December 10.

A man walking in the area discovered the remains and raised the alarm. Mr Ilyas, from Blanchardstown, had been reported missing.

The area was sealed off for a technical examination. A domestic residence was also examined by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The results of a post mortem examination have not been disclosed for garda operational reasons.

Gardai have appealed for information, particularly from anyone who may have seen or spoken with Mr Ilyas between 10am on December 9 and the following day.

They are asking anyone with information on his movements to contact the investigating team.

Gardai have also appealed to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane on December 9 or 10 to come forward. Motorists with dashcam footage from this location have been asked to make it available to investigators.