Two men appear in court after €13k of crack cocaine seized during car search in Dublin

Two men have been charged in relation to a seizure of €13,000 worth of suspected crack cocaine after a garda operation in the Dublin south inner city yesterday.

Damien Crowther (47) and Moruf Adeyemo (36) appeared before Judge Conal Gibbons at a sitting of Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Crowther, with an address at Millbrook Road in Kilbarrack in Dublin, and Adeyemo, from Bella Place in Dublin 1, were charged with possession of suspected crack cocaine, and possession of suspected crack cocaine with intent to supply others, after a vehicle they were travelling in was stopped and searched in an intelligence-led Garda operation in the Dolphin’s Barn area of the city yesterday.

Garda Mícheál Muldoon and Garda Jeff Dolan, both of Sundrive garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, and said neither of the accused made any reply when charged under Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The gardaí made no objections to bail on condition that both men supply residing addresses, and sign on at their local garda stations three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Both men also have to supply phone numbers to gardaí and be contactable.

Solicitor Kevin McCrave made an application for legal aid on behalf of Crowther, saying his client was on disability benefit.

A legal aid application was made by solicitor Yvonne Banbury on behalf of Adeyemo, whom the court was told is unemployed.

Judge Gibbons granted the applications and remanded the men on bail to appear before the District Court again on October 3 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.