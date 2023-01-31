Two men admit helping crime gang murder Thomas McCarthy in west Dublin

Thomas McCarthy was shot dead at his mother’s home at Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot, at around 11am on Monday, July 27 2020

TWO men have now pleaded guilty to playing a role in the murder of Thomas McCarthy in Dublin more than two years ago.

Mark Lee (32) from Balgaddy, Lucan, Co Dublin appeared at the Central Criminal Court yesterday where he admitted to helping a crime gang.

He was charged with intentionally or recklessly committing an act to facilitate the murder between July 26 and July 27, 2020, with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation.

Today Charles McClean (32), of St Mark’s Drive, Clondalkin also pleaded guilty in court to the same charge.

Thomas McCarthy was shot dead at his mother’s home at Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot, at around 11am on Monday, July 27 2020, shortly after he had arrived from the UK where he lived.

It has previously been reported four shots were fired at Mr McCarthy when he answered the door of the house and another four shots were fired at him inside as he tried to get away from the gunman.

Thomas McCarthy

Mr McCarthy was pronounced dead a short time later despite efforts to resuscitate him.

The gunman fled and three cars were subsequently found burnt out in the locality as gardaí launched an investigation.

Mr McCarthy was married with children and had been living in Essex and had only been back home for just over a week when he was shot dead.

It was widely reported at the time that Mr McCarthy had no involvement in crime.

He had returned to his family home in Croftwood Park a week before the shooting from the UK where he lived in Southend on Sea in England with his family.

He was laid to rest in August 2020 after a funeral ceremony at the Church of Our Lady of Assumption, Ballyfermot to where his casket was brought by a horse-drawn carriage.

Another man Cailean Crawford, 25, from Clifden Terrace, Ballyfermot, has been charged with the murder.

Lee and McClean’s cases at the Central Criminal Court have both been adjourned until March 6.