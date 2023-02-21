Two men (20s) due in court charged with fatal assault of Dylan McCarthy

The Limerick man was 29 when he died following the assault last August

Two men in their 20s are due to appear before Naas District Court this morning having been charged with the fatal assault of Dylan McCarthy in Monasterevin last year.

Both men, in their 20s, had been arrested by gardai following the assault last August and are due in court at 10.30am.

He had been celebrating the birth of his sister’s baby with family and friends at a pub on August 20.

It is believed a fight broke out between groups leaving the pub shortly after midnight.

Dylan (29) was found unresponsive at the scene and passed away at Tallaght Hospital on Monday August 22.

His father, Eamonn, was also assaulted at the pub at Dublin Road and received significant facial injuries.

Tributes poured in from Dylan’s local community following his death.

An active member of Kilmallock GAA, the club announced his death “with the heaviest of hearts,” saying he “was a huge addition to any team and a real team player always.”

Local priest Fr Chris O’Donnell said the McCarthy family “are the quietest, nicest people” who are going through “every family’s nightmare.”

"They were just good, honest people in the wrong place at the wrong time and now we are left with this awful sense of the tragic nature of life and violence and repercussions.”

"It is a perpetual mystery that bad things can happen good people,” Fr O’Donnell said.

The mourners who attended the funeral of the 29 year-old heard he was a “treasure” to his family, who had carried out his wishes by donating his organs after his death.

The funeral heard the organs were received by four people in need of life-saving transplant surgeries.