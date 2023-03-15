Two men (20s) charged after terrifying raid on shop in Dublin
The robbers fled from the scene on foot after taking a sum of cash and a phone.
Two men have been charged after staff in a shop in Dublin were threatened during a robbery yesterday.
Shortly after 2pm, gardai rushed to the scene after receiving reports of two men entering a business premises on Sandyford Road and threatening staff.
Following the robbery, the raiders fled from the scene on foot after taking a sum of cash and a phone.
In a follow up operation, gardai carried out a search and arrest operation at another location in the Dundrum area and arrested three men aged in their 20s.
The raids were carried out by officer from Dundrum Detective Unit and the Divisional Drugs Unit.
The three men were taken to garda stations in South Dublin and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
A garda spokesman said two of the arrested men have been charged in connection with the robbery.
"Two of the men have been charged in relation to the robbery and are scheduled to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning, March 14, 2023.
“The third male will be brought before the CCJ on foot of a bench warrant.”
