Two inmates caught with phones in Dublin’s Wheatfield Prison get extra jail time

Two prison inmates have been given one-month sentences each after being found with mobile phones in jail.

Aaron Duff (26) and Patrick Timmons (32) were both sentenced to a month in jail for having phones without permission at Wheatfield Prison.

Judge Ciaran Liddy made the sentences concurrent to prison terms they are already serving.

Duff of Woodstock Court, Ranelagh, and Timmons, with an address at the prison, pleaded guilty to the charges.

A prosecuting garda told Blanchardstown District Court when she charged the accused they made no reply.

She gave similar evidence in each case, that the accused had phones in their possession without permission from the governor.

Duff’s offence happened on August 24 and Timmons’ on October 5 last year.

Duff had 76 previous convictions, including one for the same offence. Timmons had 46 previous convictions.

They pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, their solicitor John O’Doherty said, asking the judge to run the sentences into their current jail term.

The judge said the one-month sentences would run from the date of conviction.