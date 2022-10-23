Two Dublin gardaí charged over alleged assault and false imprisonment of boy (16)

There is high-quality CCTV of the incident according to senior sources

A garda sergeant has been charged with the alleged assault and false imprisonment of a 16-year-old boy at a Dublin garda station, the Sunday Worldcan reveal.

A rank and file garda has also been charged with the false imprisonment of the boy during the same incident, which took place in April of last year.

The two officers were charged at Lucan station on October 14. The gardaí, who are not stationed at Lucan, were granted station bail and are due to appear in court on November 11.

It is understood the teenager was attending a Dublin garda station to sign on as part of his bail conditions.

Sources say a disagreement broke out between the sergeant and the 16-year-old over the wearing of a face mask. The boy was then allegedly assaulted by the sergeant.

There is high-quality CCTV of the incident, according to senior sources.

The gardaí have been suspended since May of last year.

The teenager lodged a complaint with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc). The watchdog referred it back to An Garda Síochána, which launched a criminal investigation, culminating in the laying of criminal charges.

Garda headquarters has confirmed its internal investigation into the alleged assault and false imprisonment of the teenager by garda officers.

“In April 2021, following a minor attending a Dublin garda station, a complaint was made by the minor to Gsoc that they were falsely imprisoned and assaulted at the station during an interaction with two gardaí,” a spokesman said.

“In May 2021, the complaint was sent by Gsoc to An Garda Síochána for investigation. A criminal investigation was launched. The two gardaí were suspended in May 2021.”

The garda spokesman also confirmed the two gardaí have now been criminally charged in connection with the incident.

“Following directions from the DPP last week one of the gardaí was charged with false imprisonment and assault, and the other garda was charged with false imprisonment. They were released on station bail and are due to appear before the courts in the coming weeks,” the spokesman added.

Should the two garda be convicted, it is expected they would be sacked.

There are around 14,300 gardaí stationed around the country. In recent years there has been an increase in the number of officers being brought before the courts.​

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has introduced a zero tolerance policy for garda misbehaviour and criminality. He established the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit in 2020.

Most recent figures show 110 gardaí are currently suspended from the force.

The figures, provided by Justice Minister Helen McEntee in July, revealed that in the first seven months of this year, 23 gardaí were suspended. If the rate of suspensions continues throughout the second half of the year, the total will be a new record.

Last year Ms McEntee confirmed there were 38 gardaí suspended; this followed 31 being suspended in 2020. The figures show one garda who was suspended in 2014 remains on suspension. Two gardaí suspended in 2016 are also continuing to serve their suspensions.